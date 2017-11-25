Pubdate: Sat, 25 Nov 2017 Source: Sudbury Star (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Osprey Media Contact: http://www.thesudburystar.com/letters Website: http://www.thesudburystar.com Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/608 Author: Keith Dempsey Page: A3 IMPAIRED BY DRUGS Red Ribbon Campaign gets started, with emphasis on drivers who use marijuana Action Sudbury has kicked off its 29th annual Red Ribbon Campaign with an emphasis on educating the public about the use of cannabis, as the federal government is set to legalize recreational marijuana. "The biggest thing for the youth is to ensure they're aware of how cannabis can possibly effect their ability to operate a motor vehicle," OPP Sergeant Dave Wallbank said. Wallbank showed a presentation of drug evaluation and classification to those in attendance, including students from Confederation Secondary School and Marymount Academy. "There's a lot of misconceptions out in society right now about cannabis. Some people actually think it improves their ability to operate a motor vehicle and that's not the case. There are lots of studies out there that indicate operating vehicles is multitasking and cannabis impacts your cognitive function. As a result it affects your ability to operate a motor vehicle safely. "This is the up-and-coming generation, the ones who are moving into the workforce. You have to start at the beginning and make sure they're getting the correct message." The Red Ribbon Campaign is in effect throughout December. The idea of the red ribbon is to commit to not drink and drive and not driving impaired. It also serves as a reminder of those injured or killed by impaired drivers. Action Sudbury is a non-profit community organization comprised of individuals and agencies with a common goal to eliminate tragedies caused by impaired drivers in the Greater Sudbury and surrounding areas. Ron Roy, chairman of Action Sudbury, said as a group, its members are hoping technology and education will help solve the issue of impaired driving. "When Action Sudbury started in 1984, 54 per cent of the fatal car accidents in Ontario was caused by impaired drivers," Roy said. "Now we're down to 19 or 20 per cent. A lot of it has to do with car technology, the airbags and seatbelts, but still, 54 per cent to 19 and 20 per cent, that's a big drop. It's encouraging." During Friday's press conference at the Travelodge, the annual Rollande Mousseau Award was given to the Hancock family. DJ Hancock, a younger hockey player returning from tryouts, was killed by an impaired driver in 2014. Information was provided about the Greater Sudbury Police Service, which has 26 officers trained in standard field sobriety testing, four of whom are drug recognition evaluators. They are continuing to train to include more officers with the ability to test for drivers impaired by drugs. In 2017, standard field sobriety testing officers have conducted 40 in-field evaluations on drivers suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol. Enforcement statistics for the December RIDE program for 2016 show that 3,708 vehicles were checked, there were 34 approved screening device tests, seven standard field sobriety tests, seven three-day driver's license suspensions, seven seven-day driver's license suspensions and seven impaired drivers. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt