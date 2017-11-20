Pubdate: Mon, 20 Nov 2017 Source: Sarasota Herald-Tribune (FL) Copyright: 2017 Sarasota Herald-Tribune Contact: http://www.heraldtribune.com/sendletter Website: http://www.heraldtribune.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/398 Author: Zac Anderson SARASOTA MEDICAL MARIJUANA COMPANY POISED TO PLANT FIRST CROP Sarasota-based medical marijuana company AltMed Florida is poised to begin growing its first crop of marijuana at a facility in Apollo Beach. The Florida Department of Health authorized Plants of Ruskin -- the nursery that is partnering with AltMed -- to begin operating the cultivation facility. "We have worked diligently to build what we believe will be the most advanced indoor cultivation facility in Florida, and one of the finest in the country," AltMed CEO John Tipton said in a press release Monday. AltMed is completing construction on the 50,000-square-foot Apollo Beach facility and plans to begin growing marijuana "immediately." The company expects to begin distributing the product at its own dispensaries in early 2018. The Apollo Beach facility eventually will expand to 150,000 square feet, with construction beginning in 2018. Plants of Ruskin is one of 13 nurseries in Florida awarded a license to grow medical marijuana, which was approved by voters in a 2016 constitutional amendment. The nursery formed a partnership with AltMed earlier this year. The Sarasota company is handling much of the nursery's medical marijuana business. AltMed will operate under Plants of Ruskin's license and take the lead on product development, lab testing, marketing, dispensary sales and home delivery for the joint venture. The company will operate dispensaries under the MuV by AltMed Florida brand. MuV is the name of AltMed's line of cannabis infused products. Founded in Sarasota three years ago, AltMed, also known as Alternative Medical Enterprises LLC, has been operating in Arizona while company leaders waited for medical marijuana to be approved in Florida. AltMed expects to open its first Florida dispensaries in the first quarter of 2018. The company provides products to roughly half of the medical marijuana dispensaries in Arizona and recently expanded its product line into Colorado. Altmed is working to get its products approved in other states. AltMed has won awards for its marijuana extract products and has a proprietary extraction process. That's important in Florida because the state bans smoking medical marijuana so extract products are the entire market. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt