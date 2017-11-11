 
NY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO ALLOW MEDICAL MARIJUANA FOR PTSD

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to add
post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of ailments that can
legally be treated with medical marijuana.

The PTSD bill was part of a package of legislation that Cuomo signed
Saturday to mark Veterans Day.

The Democratic governor said 19,000 New Yorkers with PTSD could be
helped by medical marijuana.

He said the potential beneficiaries include veterans as well as police
officers and survivors of domestic violence, crime and accidents.

Other measures signed Saturday include a bill to provide more days off
for combat veterans employed by the state and a bill waiving the civil
service examination fee for veterans who were honorably discharged.

Cuomo said the legislation will help give veterans "every opportunity
to continue succeeding when they return home."
