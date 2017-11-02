Pubdate: Thu, 02 Nov 2017 Source: Detroit Free Press (MI) Copyright: 2017 Detroit Free Press Contact: http://www.freep.com/article/99999999/opinion04/50926009 Website: http://www.freep.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/125 VOTE NO ON 2 DETROIT MEDICAL MARIJUANA BALLOT QUESTIONS Nine years after Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved an initiative that permits doctors to prescribe marijuana for therapeutic purposes, state and local lawmakers are still struggling to design a regulatory scheme that balances the interests of patients, providers and residents. Earlier this year, Michigan legislators finally adopted a new regime that establishes distinct licensing criteria for growing, processing, testing, transporting and distributing the drug, which is still forbidden by federal law, and dividing the tax revenues generated by those activities between the state and local governments. But municipalities have so far been slow to opt in to the new regulatory scheme, to the frustration of those eager to cash in on a lucrative, government-sanctioned industry. Now, some of those impatient entrepreneurs are asking voters to adopt two ballot initiatives that would preempt the Detroit City Council's rule-setting authority and make it easier to license medical marijuana dispensaries in Michigan's largest city. Both ballot proposals will appear on the ballot in Tuesday's general election. Neither is worthy of voters' support. Proposal A and Proposal B are supported by a coalition of current dispensary operators and entrepreneurs seeking entry to the nascent medical marijuana industry. Proposal A would: * Forbid dispensary signs that include the word "marijuana," images of a marijuana leaf, or a green cross, which would presumably advantage well-capitalized dispensaries with ample resources to advertise their businesses. Proposal B is concerned with zoning. Proposal B would: * Eliminate the requirement that the city hold public hearings and solicit public comment on proposals to open dispensaries. Both initiatives are designed to give the medical marijuana industry's existing and would-be stakeholders more freedom from prevailing zoning restrictions and government oversight. Detroit was more tolerant of dispensaries than most cities in the years after Michigan voters legalized medical marijuana, and more than 200 such businesses sprung up in the city, mostly along major arteries close to suburban customers. But an ordinance that took effect last year gave the city authority to close most of those dispensaries, and the city is in the process of granting licenses to a much smaller number. Jonathan Barlow, a spokesman for Citizens for Sensible Cannabis, says the amendments voters are being asked to approve Tuesday are necessary to make sure Detroit and its residents can compete with other municipalities for the jobs and investment capital the industry has already begun to attract. Barlow says the current rules, which effectively limit would-be operators to about 50 sites remote from residential neighborhoods, are too constricting. And he notes that entrepreneurs have already made plans to circumvent some of those restrictions by purchasing liquor stores, churches and other facilities whose presence presents a legal obstacle. "This industry will take over Detroit regardless of what the city council thinks it's accomplishing," said Barlow, whose group circulated petitions for the ballot measures. We sympathize with Detroiters who are eager to exploit the commercial opportunities the legalization of medical marijuana presents, and we share their impatience with those who would use the city's zoning and regulatory authority to thwart the purpose of the 9-year-old medical marijuana law, which is to facilitate access for patients with a legitimate medical need. But the youth of the industry and the abundant evidence that unscrupulous doctors are abusing their authority to abet recreational users both favor continued oversight by local lawmakers. City Councilman James Tate, who championed the restrictions Proposal A and B's champions seek to amend, is reasonably sensitive to the legitimate demands of those who wish to operate dispensaries and other medical marijuana facilities, and says he is working hard to persuade his colleagues to opt-in to Michigan's new licensing regime in time for Detroit to compete with other municipalities. Tate also wants to reserve a percentage of the new operating licenses for Detroit residents, a requirement not envisioned in the proposals on Tuesday's ballot. We might be sympathetic to future proposals to streamline the regulatory process if the city drags its feet or imposes unreasonable restrictions on patients or operators. But the industry's stakeholders have not made their case for preempting the city's regulatory and zoning authority, and we recommend that Detroiters vote NO on Proposal A and Proposal B. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt