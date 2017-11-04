Pubdate: Sat, 04 Nov 2017 Source: Barrie Examiner (CN ON) Copyright: 2017, Barrie Examiner Contact: http://www.thebarrieexaminer.com/letters Website: http://www.thebarrieexaminer.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2317 Author: Cheryl Browne Page: A1 CITY ON POT-SHOP LIST Province releases list of 14 municipalities to receive green light for marijuana stores Green Sprouts Cafe and Vapor Lounge owners allow people to rent bongs in their shop to vape marijuana. But all that might change next year since Barrie has been given the nod and a wink by the province to open one of the first legal cannabis shops. Located on Chase McEachern Way, cafe owners Chris and Gillian Green say they plan to maintain their business model and determine if the legal loophole that allows them to offer vaping on the premises is squashed by the new federal legislation. "The ability for cannabis smokers to smoke anywhere is going to be a lot more restrictive next year," said Gillian. "There won't be anywhere people can smoke, so we're hoping we can stay open." The LCBO has listed the initial 14 municipalities on its website that will open stand-alone marijuana stores next year, and Barrie was at the top of the list. "We're the only one in between Vaughan and Sudbury," Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth said on Friday. The province hasn't announced regulations regarding store sizes or if they will be located in a mall or downtown core. "All the rules are the same all over Ontario, so all municipalities have to go along with the rules," she said. Ideally, marijuana shops won't be located near schools or daycares, etc. "And not necessarily near liquor stores," she said. "We want the municipality to help us decide where it should go. The government is not going to plop one in without talking to the municipality. Our first concern is about public safety." Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood said the proposed legislation has not yet changed the laws in Ontario. "Police will continue to enforce the laws surrounding the possession and use of cannabis," Greenwood said. Regarding the placement of stores, the chief said city police will be in on the initial planning stages. "Over the coming weeks, staff from the Ministry of Finance and the LCBO will meet with Barrie city officials to discuss the guidelines and process for siting stores," Greenwood said. Green Sprouts customer Myles McLeod said he travels across the province by bus and drops into the Barrie cafe whenever he's in the city. "It's bring your own pot; they don't sell it or dispense it," said McLeod, as he pulled a clear baggie from his briefcase and poured about a tablespoon of marijuana onto a plastic tray. "I'm not allowed to share it and you can't give me some, but I can share this bong device if I like," he said. McLeod is conflicted about the government's place in the sale of marijuana. "It's a monopoly except the government's now acting like the gangsters. You want government regulations, but they should allow the small mom and pops to operate the stores," McLeod said. "They'll know the product and they'll know not to sell high-grade to someone who doesn't know what they're getting," he said. The federal government's plan to legalize cannabis by Canada Day 2018 has forced each province to initiate legislation about the sale of the product to the public. "Two primary considerations are being used to guide the identification of municipalities where stores will be located: first to achieve geographic distribution of stores across the province; and second, to reduce the number of illegal stores, including dispensaries, currently operating in Ontario," said Finance Minister Charles Sousa in a statement. In addition to Barrie, legal pot shops will open in Brampton, Hamilton, Kingston, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, Ottawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Vaughan and Windsor next summer. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt