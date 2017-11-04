Pubdate: Sat, 04 Nov 2017 Source: Winnipeg Free Press (CN MB) Copyright: 2017 Winnipeg Free Press Contact: http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/opinion/send_a_letter Website: http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/502 Author: Larry Kusch Page: A3 FEDS RUSHING LEGAL CANNABIS: MINISTER Province says top concern must be health, safety KEEPING cannabis out of the hands of minors will be of paramount concern when the Pallister government announces how the drug will be legally sold in Manitoba, Justice Minister Heather Stefanson says. Speaking Friday to the annual general meeting of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative party in Winnipeg, Stefanson blasted the federal government for rushing cannabis legalization and failing to estimate its associated costs, many of which are expected to fall to the provinces. "Public health and safety has been our No. 1 priority as we manage the consequences of cannabis legalization," she told PC members. In August, the government issued an expression of interest for potential retail distribution models for legal cannabis in Manitoba. On Tuesday, the government will be announcing details regarding the production, storage and sale of legalized marijuana. "I can tell you that our entire team has two top-of-mind concerns for our future distribution model," Stefanson told party members. "First, we need to keep cannabis out of the hands of our kids by restricting market access. And second, we need to keep the profits from cannabis sales out of the hands of gangs and organized crime by ensuring adequate supply Kand (that) pricing is effective in coming down hard on the black market." Manitoba passed legislation this year giving police the ability to issue 24 hour licence suspensions where an officer has reasonable grounds to believe a driver is unable to safely operate a vehicle due to being under the influence of a drug. Bill 25 also prevents consumption of cannabis in vehicles and protects Manitobans from second-hand cannabis smoke in enclosed public places. Stefanson called Bill 25 "the most comprehensive legislation yet passed by a provincial government to deal with the public safety consequences of cannabis legalization." The federal government, however, "has not come to the table with policy clarity and the financial resources necessary to get this (the move to legalized pot) right," she said. "The Trudeau government won't even tell Canadians, let alone provincial governments, how much cannabis legalization is expected to cost them," she said, noting that the Parliamentary Budget Office has indicated that the federal government has the information but is withholding it. Later, Stefanson told reporters she had no estimate for how much marijuana legalization might cost the province in additional policing and other costs. Meanwhile, she said a "number of different stakeholders from the private sector" had responded to the province's call for an expression of interest for distributing legalized pot. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has also responded. Stefanson's presentation kicked off a two-day meeting of Progressive Conservative party members at the RBC Convention Centre. PC members will debate 20 policy resolutions on subjects ranging from physician recruitment and reducing red tape to restricting the speed of trains carrying hazardous materials as they pass through communities. One resolution would require that all Manitoba political party leaders undergo a criminal background check, with the results made public. Another would discourage the government from offering subsidies to print media outlets. Yet another would encourage more Manitobans to complete "advance care plans," in which individuals express in advance what medical interventions they would and would not want done to them if they were to be in a situation in which they were no longer able to convey their wishes. Premier Brian Pallister was to briefly address convention-goers at a social event on Friday evening. He will also speak this afternoon in a 45-minute question-and-answer session that's being billed as a "fireside chat." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt