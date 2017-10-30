Pubdate: Mon, 30 Oct 2017 Source: Toronto Sun (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.torontosun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://torontosun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/457 Author: Antonella Artuso Page: 4 PALACIO SAYS CITY NEEDS CLARIFICATION AS LEGALIZATION NEARS Weed rules still hazy: Councillor There are still many concerns to address as the provincial government moves forward this week with its anticipated marijuana legislation, Councillor Cesar Palacio says. Palacio, chairman of the Municipal Licensing and Standards (MLS) Committee, said that one such issue is the question of who will oversee and enforce the growing of pot plants on private property and the possible exposure of children to this product. The federal government has set a limit of four marijuana plants per household. There also needs to be extensive work done to ensure that the new LCBO-run cannabis stores aren't located near schools, places of worship or other sensitive areas, Palacio insisted. "That's one of the things that the city will be very mindful about," Palacio added Sunday. Canadian Press reported that the province's pot bill will be introduced Wednesday. Since the move to legalize recreational marijuana is a "top-down decision" - with the rules being drawn up by federal and provincial government - it's important that municipalities have a full seat at the table, he said. There's also the matter of bylaw enforcement resources that, as a city committee heard Friday, are already stretched trying to keep tabs on Airbnb, Uber, sex spas pretending to be holistic centres, bars that turn into all-night booze cans and now chickens in backyards. "We're putting so much pressure (on city bylaw officials) without having the resources in terms of manpower," Palacio said. "And to have another layer, and this will be a super layer of enforcement and oversight, especially as it relates to the cultivation and the growing, allowing people to grow their own plants within their own units ... Who is going to enforce that?" The Kathleen Wynne government has advised municipalities across the province that it will be working closely with local municipalities while establishing retail stores for legal recreational marijuana. Palacio said he was pleased when the Wynne government opted to sell cannabis through provincially-controlled stores, saying it's the most socially responsible and public health-minded way to proceed. The city is cracking down on the many pot dispensaries that have opened up, and it's expected the provincial stores will be sited in places were they will be most likely to supplant private operations. Supporters of pot dispensaries have repeatedly argued that they are a safe, efficient way to retail recreational marijuana. Cannabis activist Jodie Emery tweeted last week: "We've known for YEARS that cannabis & dispensaries reduce #opioid deaths, yet governments & law enforcement continue raids & arrests - WHY?!" Palacio said the provincial stores can be held accountable for maintaining public health and safety. "That's the key," he said. The federal government intends to make recreational pot legal by July. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt