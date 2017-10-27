Pubdate: Fri, 27 Oct 2017 Source: Edmonton Sun (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership. Contact: http://www.edmontonsun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.edmontonsun.com Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/135 Page: 16 TOO MUCH GREEN TO GO WITH PUBLIC POT To paraphrase rock outfit The White Stripes: Premier Notley, we've said it once before but it bears repeating. Do not listen to public sector unions when it comes to marijuana sales in Alberta. Following on the heels of the Alberta Federation of Labour, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) members last weekend voted in favour of a resolution supporting the sale of cannabis in provincially run stores when the practice is made legal next July. As we have previously stated in this space, the sales should be left to the private sector, which has the experience and track record in managing sales of a regulated product - tobacco and alcohol. Not to mention the need for sales of cannabis to be competitive with the unregulated black market, which isn't going to disappear overnight. If what is soon to be a legally consumable product isn't as widely available as it is now under prohibition, the legal market will be a failure before it gets going. And if those reasons aren't enough to sway some on the issue, there is the cost. Earlier this week, the Alberta Party released calculations on how much it could cost the province to set up a publicly-run cannabis sales system. And it's a little eye-popping, especially considering the bleak financial picture in Alberta at the moment. Based on calculations using Colorado as a template, the Alberta party estimated a potential for more then 370 stores in Alberta, all with start-up costs of about $450,000. The up-front cost to the province under the Alberta Party estimate? A whopping $168 million. We have a government that says every current dollar of government spending is precious, and that is trying to wean itself off the red ink. Where is it supposed to come up with that kind of coin, and why should that be the answer when there will undoubtedly be plenty of players looking to get into the game, in both the medical and recreational markets. We don't want to sound repetitive, but considering there will be others who will come out of the woodwork to call for state-run sales, we can't say it enough. Leave it to the private sector. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt