Pubdate: Fri, 27 Oct 2017 Source: Daily Courier, The (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.kelownadailycourier.ca Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/531 Page: A4 NEIS EXCUSES HERSELF FROM POT TALK West Kelowna councillor declares conflict of interest during discussion of B.C.'s policy on sale of marijuana West Kelowna city Coun. Rosalind Neis did not participate this week in discussions about how marijuana should be distributed when it is legalized. At the outset of Tuesday's deliberations, Neis declared a conflict of interest. "As you're all well aware, I hold stock in publicly traded cannabis companies, so I will be excusing myself from this discussion," Neis told her council colleagues before leaving the meeting room. There are no hard and fast rules for when councillors must declare conflict of interest. Essentially, it's up to them to decide when to excuse themselves from deliberations. In Neis's absence, council agreed the province should set a minimum age of 19 to buy, grow and possess marijuana. West Kelowna council also wants the province to ban pot smoking everywhere in public. All B.C. municipalities are being encouraged to give their views to the provincial government during a consultation process that's now underway. Kelowna city council will consider the matter on Monday. Members of the public have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to fill out an online government questionnaire at engage.gov.bc.ca/BCcannabisregulation - --- MAP posted-by: Matt