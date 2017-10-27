 
Pubdate: Fri, 27 Oct 2017
Source: Daily Courier, The (CN BC)
NEIS EXCUSES HERSELF FROM POT TALK

West Kelowna councillor declares conflict of interest during
discussion of B.C.'s policy on sale of marijuana

West Kelowna city Coun. Rosalind Neis did not participate this week in
discussions about how marijuana should be distributed when it is legalized.

At the outset of Tuesday's deliberations, Neis declared a conflict of
interest.

"As you're all well aware, I hold stock in publicly traded cannabis
companies, so I will be excusing myself from this discussion," Neis
told her council colleagues before leaving the meeting room.

There are no hard and fast rules for when councillors must declare
conflict of interest. Essentially, it's up to them to decide when to
excuse themselves from deliberations.

In Neis's absence, council agreed the province should set a minimum
age of 19 to buy, grow and possess marijuana.

West Kelowna council also wants the province to ban pot smoking
everywhere in public.

All B.C. municipalities are being encouraged to give their views to
the provincial government during a consultation process that's now
underway.

Kelowna city council will consider the matter on Monday.

Members of the public have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to fill out an
online government questionnaire at engage.gov.bc.ca/BCcannabisregulation
