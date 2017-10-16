 
2 CHARGED AFTER POT SHOP RAID

Ottawa police have staged another raid on an illegal marijuana
dispensary, charging two people at the CannaGreen on Armstrong Street
across from the Parkdale Market with drug trafficking.

"We continue to stress that there is no 'grey area' when it comes to
storefront marijuana dispensaries," said a statement from Staff Sgt.
Rick Carey. "They are and will continue to be illegal
operations."

The raid conducted Friday appears to be part of a renewed effort by
police to close down the city's illegal pot shops. On Oct. 3 police
raided Cannabis Culture on Bank St., Dr. Greenthumb on Montreal Road
and several outdoor grow-ops, arresting eight people. Both shops re-opened.

The CannaGreen opened in September. It's been robbed twice by thieves
who broke into the antique store next door, then bashed a hole through
the inside wall to get into the dispensary.

Police said they arrested a 45-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman
during Friday's raid, charging them with various offences, including
possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds
of crime.

Police also said they seized dried marijuana, concentrate (shatter),
cannabis-infused edibles and cash.

CannaGreen is apparently affiliated with a B.C.-based outfit that has
opened multiple stores in Ottawa under various names.

There are about 20 dispensaries in Ottawa.
