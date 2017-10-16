Pubdate: Mon, 16 Oct 2017 Source: Ottawa Sun (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.ottawasun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.ottawasun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/329 Author: Jacquie Miller Page: 3 2 CHARGED AFTER POT SHOP RAID Ottawa police have staged another raid on an illegal marijuana dispensary, charging two people at the CannaGreen on Armstrong Street across from the Parkdale Market with drug trafficking. "We continue to stress that there is no 'grey area' when it comes to storefront marijuana dispensaries," said a statement from Staff Sgt. Rick Carey. "They are and will continue to be illegal operations." The raid conducted Friday appears to be part of a renewed effort by police to close down the city's illegal pot shops. On Oct. 3 police raided Cannabis Culture on Bank St., Dr. Greenthumb on Montreal Road and several outdoor grow-ops, arresting eight people. Both shops re-opened. The CannaGreen opened in September. It's been robbed twice by thieves who broke into the antique store next door, then bashed a hole through the inside wall to get into the dispensary. Police said they arrested a 45-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman during Friday's raid, charging them with various offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of crime. Police also said they seized dried marijuana, concentrate (shatter), cannabis-infused edibles and cash. CannaGreen is apparently affiliated with a B.C.-based outfit that has opened multiple stores in Ottawa under various names. There are about 20 dispensaries in Ottawa. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt