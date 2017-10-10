 
Author: Joseph Quesnel
LET FIRST NATIONS INTO POT INDUSTRY

The projected legalization of marijuana in Canada in July 2018 gives
the federal government an opportunity to bring communities - including
Indigenous ones - into this lucrative sector.

For example, Manitoba's Opaskwayak Cree Nation recently took a major
stake in a medical marijuana company. OCN purchased $3 million in
shares in National Access Cannabis, a privately held company that
recently traded publicly for the first time.

Private investors in medical and recreational marijuana are watching
intently as the federal government unveils its plans for how pot will
be legally grown and sold in Canada.

OCN is certainly not the only Indigenous community expressing a keen
interest in the legal pot industry. The National Post reported in
mid-July that 100 First Nations communities and business interests -
and many non-Indigenous groups - are interested in the emerging industry.

The marijuana market, for the moment, is largely untaxed and
unregulated, with the exception of medical marijuana production and
sales. The black market controls the recreational pot industry.

Last year, business services firm Deloitte released a major study on
legalized marijuana in Canada. It said the total annual impact on the
nation's economy from a legalized market would be $12.7 billion to
$22.6 billion.

The study authors point out that pot sales could be as large as hard
liquor sales in Canada and perhaps as large as wine sales.

Despite its lucrative nature, some First Nation and non-First Nation
communities have already decided they want no part in the legalized
drug trade.

Others want to ensure that revenue from legal pot goes directly into
programs to help the community, as is their right.

Those communities that want to get into the market in a large way
should have the access that many private sector parties are demanding.

Given often alarming poverty rates, particularly in remote locations
with few economic prospects, First Nations should receive priority
access to the marijuana industry from the federal government. Many
Indigenous communities want more opportunities beyond casinos and
smoke shacks.

As well, priority should be given to small non-Aboriginal
municipalities when granting industry licences.

The federal government's goal of ensuring legalized marijuana is
carefully regulated is laudable. But that doesn't have to mean that
marijuana is only sold to customers in provincially run distributors.
They can play a role, for sure, but they should not crowd out the
private sector.

The feds can follow the Colorado's private marijuana distribution
model, with a made-in-Canada variation that allows for firm
regulations on private sales or a mixed public/private system.

Public-sector unions are being self-serving when they claim that only
government-run outlets can ensure that legalized marijuana is handled
safely.

The federal government must listen to all entrepreneurs, Indigenous
and non-Indigenous.

Joseph Quesnel is a research associate with the think-tank Frontier 
Centre for Public Policy. Distributed by Troy Media
