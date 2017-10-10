Pubdate: Tue, 10 Oct 2017 Source: Record, The (Kitchener, CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Metroland Media Group Ltd. Contact: http://www.therecord.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/225 Author: Joseph Quesnel Page: A6 LET FIRST NATIONS INTO POT INDUSTRY The projected legalization of marijuana in Canada in July 2018 gives the federal government an opportunity to bring communities - including Indigenous ones - into this lucrative sector. For example, Manitoba's Opaskwayak Cree Nation recently took a major stake in a medical marijuana company. OCN purchased $3 million in shares in National Access Cannabis, a privately held company that recently traded publicly for the first time. Private investors in medical and recreational marijuana are watching intently as the federal government unveils its plans for how pot will be legally grown and sold in Canada. OCN is certainly not the only Indigenous community expressing a keen interest in the legal pot industry. The National Post reported in mid-July that 100 First Nations communities and business interests - and many non-Indigenous groups - are interested in the emerging industry. The marijuana market, for the moment, is largely untaxed and unregulated, with the exception of medical marijuana production and sales. The black market controls the recreational pot industry. Last year, business services firm Deloitte released a major study on legalized marijuana in Canada. It said the total annual impact on the nation's economy from a legalized market would be $12.7 billion to $22.6 billion. The study authors point out that pot sales could be as large as hard liquor sales in Canada and perhaps as large as wine sales. Despite its lucrative nature, some First Nation and non-First Nation communities have already decided they want no part in the legalized drug trade. Others want to ensure that revenue from legal pot goes directly into programs to help the community, as is their right. Those communities that want to get into the market in a large way should have the access that many private sector parties are demanding. Given often alarming poverty rates, particularly in remote locations with few economic prospects, First Nations should receive priority access to the marijuana industry from the federal government. Many Indigenous communities want more opportunities beyond casinos and smoke shacks. As well, priority should be given to small non-Aboriginal municipalities when granting industry licences. The federal government's goal of ensuring legalized marijuana is carefully regulated is laudable. But that doesn't have to mean that marijuana is only sold to customers in provincially run distributors. They can play a role, for sure, but they should not crowd out the private sector. The feds can follow the Colorado's private marijuana distribution model, with a made-in-Canada variation that allows for firm regulations on private sales or a mixed public/private system. Public-sector unions are being self-serving when they claim that only government-run outlets can ensure that legalized marijuana is handled safely. The federal government must listen to all entrepreneurs, Indigenous and non-Indigenous. - ---------------------------------------------------------------- Joseph Quesnel is a research associate with the think-tank Frontier Centre for Public Policy. Distributed by Troy Media - --- MAP posted-by: Matt