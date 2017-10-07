 
Source: Truro Daily News (CN NS)
Author: Andrea Gunn
PROVINCE TO CONSULT WITH PUBLIC ON MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION

Nova Scotia will be launching its public consultations for marijuana
legalization within days, with results expected to be compiled and
released before the end of the year, the premier's office has confirmed.

Of the Atlantic provinces, Nova Scotia is the last to launch its
consultations, which will include telephone and online surveys. P.E.I.
just completed an online consultation, garnering around 3,000
responses, Newfoundland released a report of its consultation period
in August, and New Brunswick - the furthest along - last month
announced its framework for legalization, including plans to follow
Ontario in creating a Crown corporation to oversee all pot sales.

New Brunswick has also already signed deals with suppliers.

The premiers of all four Atlantic provinces have stressed the need for
regulation continuity across the region.

Speaking with The Chronicle Herald earlier in the week, Nova Scotia
Premier Stephen McNeil said while things like age and price should
stay consistent to avoid cross-border shopping, he doesn't see sale
method as something that has to be the same across the region.

"The distribution could be different in each province; that's not so
much an issue. Each one will find their own way, but certainly
surrounding some of the regulations, particularly the age one,
(consistency) will be important," McNeil said.

This will come as good news for some. Many advocates for legal weed
are concerned that shutting out the private sector like Ontario and
New Brunswick have done will only cause the black market to continue
to thrive.

Although the opposition parties in Nova Scotia have expressed concern
that the province is dragging its heels on putting together a
framework for legalization, McNeil has remained steadfast that
everything will be be in place by the time the substance is legalized
in July of 2018.

"A lot of work has been done already in our province. There's work
across the country happening (and) when you look at best practices we
can certainly learn from other jurisdictions."
