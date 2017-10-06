Pubdate: Fri, 06 Oct 2017 Source: Calgary Sun, The (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 The Calgary Sun Contact: http://www.calgarysun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.calgarysun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/67 Page: 14 LEAVE THE SALES TO THE EXPERTS Trust us, the grass is greener on the other side of state-run business. Anyone who ever had to line up outside one of a handful of Alberta liquor Control Board retail outlets back in the day knows how brutal it was buying something as simple as a case of beer or bottle of wine. It was enough to drive you to drink. Or how about the stress-elevating experience of a visit to the old department of motor vehicles. Talk about road rage. Privatization has made life so much easier in those two areas, not to mention the jobs created through competition and better, varied pricing for consumers in the case of booze - tax portion aside, of course. Now, with the province weighing how to sell marijuana following legalization next July 1, we urge them to stay out of the business of business. We've been there and done that. leave the government interference, meddling and over-control to Ontario. While we fully appreciate the overwhelming concern is minors having access to pot, we strongly believe our laws, rules and regulations are enough. Minors cannot legally buy alcohol and any retailer or establishment that knowingly or carelessly sells booze to a kid will risk charges, fines or suspension of its licence. Deservedly so, we say. That's just bad business. Marijuana retailers will be held to those same high standards and Albertans really have no reason to doubt compliance. We have faith in the system because it works. Sure, teens will get their hands on booze, as they already do, and some will get their hands on pot, again as they already do. Where there's demand, there's always supply - shady people will always find a way to do shady, illegal things. But if there's one thing our history has shown, government is not good at business. We truly appreciate the fact this is uncharted waters for all levels of government and authority. We also appreciate what a delicate balancing act the legalization of marijuana must be for those tasked with making the rules. We applaud the legal age of 18 for Alberta, as we had earlier supported. We're somewhat surprised at the mimicking of tobacco regulations as far as where you can and can't spark up. And we're OK with the decision to go with stand-alone stores. Now we urge Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley to let business people do what they do best. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt