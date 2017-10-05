Pubdate: Thu, 05 Oct 2017 Source: Grimsby Lincoln News, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 The Grimsby Lincoln News Contact: http://www.thegrimsbylincolnnews.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3974 Author: Paul Forsyth GRIEVING MOMS NOW ADVOCATES ON OPIOIDS CRISIS Mothers galvanize regional politicians with powerful stories of loss of kids to overdoses NIAGARA - Wilma Thompson was hearing about the horrific death toll the opioid crisis sweeping across the country was having, so she pulled her daughter Jaena, age 19, aside last year. "I said please don't ever try this stuff: it will kill you," the St. Catharines mom said. "She said 'mom, I would never do that.' " Two months later, Jaena didn't answer repeated calls to her phone. Her family called 911 and emergency responders found her dead in her apartment. Of an opioid overdose. Thompson and four other Niagara moms who have lost sons and daughters to opioid overdoses, most as recently as last year, brought their powerful message of wrenching loss and their burning desire to ensure no other families have to endure the same torment to regional headquarters on Tuesday. They were determined to get regional councillors and mayors to join their fight to fix a system that they say failed their vulnerable children. Their stories had a galvanizing impact on politicians on the region's public health and community services committee, who unanimously agreed to a call from Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati for the region to taking the lead role in co-ordinating numerous other agencies and health organizations in "all out massive action" to combat the crisis that's now reached Ontario after devastating countless lives on the West Coast. Sandi Walker Tantardini of Beamsville said her son Scott took karate, played hockey, took swimming lessons and ran marathons. "At one time he owned his own home, had a beautiful fiance and a bright future," she said. Then the powerful opioid pain medicine fentanyl got its claws into him. "He lost it all," said Walker Tantardini. Scott underwent numerous treatments for addiction in Ontario and Calgary, fighting his demons tenaciously and achieving 21 months of abstinence before relapsing. He overdosed at age 28 last August. Ann Minors of Vineland lost her son John Carrigan to an overdose last November. He was 27. The grieving mothers, part of the new Moms Stop the Harm group, issued a plea for the politicians to take the lead on initiatives such as fighting for a safe injection site in Niagara - something that can be time consuming to get provincial approval - combating the stigma attached to drug addiction, and rapid treatment plans immediately upon request for substance users when they issue a call for help. Jennifer Johnston of St. Catharines said her son Jonathan was working on becoming a world-class chef when the 25-year-old thought he was taking his usual dose of heroin he was addicted to in the early morning hours of April 20, 2016. It was in fact 99 per cent fentanyl, a drug that can kill in tiny portions. "He collapsed on a dirty Toronto sidewalk," she said, her voice choked with emotion. "Never in one million years did I think this would happen to my intelligent, intuitive, charming, success driven son." She begged the regional politicians to take action. "We need to do this or an entire generation will be decimated," said Johnston. "Our kids are dying in droves. We've all see the news stories: death, destruction chaos, shattered families nationwide." She and the other moms blamed the stigma of drug addiction for government inaction. Johnston told reporters it's astounding the opioid deaths haven't been ruled a national health crisis, with the country's chief public health officer saying more than 2,800 Canadians died from opioid-related causes in 2016 and that number is still growing. By contrast, the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak of 2003-2004 killed just 44 people nation-wide, she said. "It's (addiction) a chronic disease, not a moral failure," she said. Judith Rossman of Fonthill had a heart-to-heart chat well into the night with her 21-year-old son Noah Rossman-Kurland about his drug use and they said goodnight. The next morning - on his grandmother's birthday - she found him dead at her home of an overdose. "I feel like I lost my soulmate," she said. "It's too late for us, (but) we're doing this to help other people." Diodati said it's "unthinkable" what the mothers and their families have gone through, but praised them for sharing their painful stories rather than grieving in private. "You spread out to make a difference," he said. "These stories that you're sharing here, that makes it real. That hits me right in the heart." Diodati said it's crucial that the region take the lead on co-ordinating a strategy to combat opioid addiction, and stressed getting at kids before they're in high school with education and awareness on the risks of the powerful medications is key. It's terrifying to hear of young people sharing prescription drugs casually, often without even knowing what they're taking, said Diodati. "It's Russian roulette," he said. The committee backed Diodati's call for public health to consult with agencies in Western Canada that have more experience with the opioid crisis and to quarterback a co-ordinated strategy on prevention and education with partners such as Niagara Regional Police, Niagara Emergency Medical Services, the school boards, mental health organizations, Niagara Health, Hamilton Health Sciences and the mothers' opioid group. "We can be an example for the rest of the country," said Diodati. The mothers agreed to join the region and its partners in the co-ordinated strategy. Niagara Falls Coun. Bob Gale, chair of the Niagara Regional Police service board, said their input is key, but asked the mothers to not get disheartened at the time it could take. "It might be a pipe dream, but we'd like to try our best to stop this," he said. "We're all united on this." Medical Officer of Health Dr. Valerie Jaeger noted public health is already a member of the Niagara opioid network, a joint initiative of about 20 partner agencies set up recently to prepare for the opioid onslaught. But she warned a group with 20 representatives in Niagara won't in itself be enough to stop the opioid crisis. "This will require buy-in and tentacles to spread throughout our society to even get a small handle on it," she said. The grieving mothers admitted they were nervous about standing up before the politicians, having never done it before. But they said they were stunned by the warm embrace the elected officials gave their call for action. "The reception was mind blowing," said Walker Tantardini. The mothers said stepping up to join the fight against opioid addiction is part of their healing process and combating the constant second guessing over what more they could have done to save their children. "It changes you," said Walker Tantardini. "It shatters your world."