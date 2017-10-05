Pubdate: Thu, 05 Oct 2017 Source: Metro (Edmonton, CN AB) Copyright: 2017 Metro Canada Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/Edmonton Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4475 Author: Kevin Maimann Page: 1 CANNABIS, CAN'TABIS Albertans get first look at pot plan Albertans will be able to toke up in public when marijuana is legalized across Canada next summer, as long as they're not around kids. The province released its Draft Cannabis Framework on Wednesday morning, confirming people will be allowed to smoke in public but not in playgrounds, spray parks, zoos, hospitals, school grounds or other places frequented by children. By contrast, Ontario announced last month it will not allow public consumption when the drug is legalized for recreational use on July 1, 2018. "To prohibit public consumption, particularly in light of nosmoking rules in apartment buildings and in condos, would essentially prohibit use by a huge portion of the population - so we would be indirectly sort of circumventing the policy itself," Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said. Alberta's legal age to purchase marijuana will be 18, in line with alcohol. Possession will be limited to 30 grams in public, but there will be no limit on how much a person can have at home. As far as growing, the province is sticking with the federal limit of four plants per household but stipulates that they must be grown indoors. Ganley hopes provinces get the lion's share of whatever federal taxes are added to cannabis sales - she said provincial governments will bear the brunt of the costs for implementing legalization - though she said prices should stay comparable to what people can access on the black market. "In order to ensure that we move as many people as possible from the illegal to the legal market, we can't set the tax rate too high," she said. The verdict is still out on how and where cannabis will be sold in Alberta. Ganley said cafes and lounges where the drug can be consumed will not be part of the initial roll-out, as the province is still waiting for the federal government to establish regulations around edibles. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt