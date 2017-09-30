Pubdate: Sat, 30 Sep 2017 Source: Ottawa Sun (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.ottawasun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.ottawasun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/329 Author: Aedan Helmer Page: 5 POP-UP INJECTION SITE GETS MIXED REVIEWS IN LOWERTOWN A pop-up injection site on the edge of the ByWard Market is drawing mixed reviews from Lowertown residents, landlords and business owners. An anonymous flyer circulated this week in the area, and shared widely on social media, claims the "unsanctioned and illegal" site operated by Overdose Prevention Ottawa has led to sharp increases in drug dealing, public intoxication, public disorder and discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia littering the downtown streets. However, there is no evidence those claims are true. "We've seen no increase (in incidents), no change to our call volume in that area," Ottawa police Const. Marc Soucy said after consultation with units that patrol Lowertown and the Market, The flyer, which urges residents to express their concerns to Coun. Mathieu Fleury, Mayor Jim Watson and police Chief Charles Bordeleau, advises business owners in the vicinity to either close shop during the site's operating hours - from 5 to 9 p.m. daily - or hire private security "to protect your staff and customers." The Upward Dog yoga studio, at the opposite end of the block from the site at Raphael Brunet Park on St. Patrick Street, has no such plans. "No one has noticed any changes here at Upward Dog. We haven't had any comments from our clients and we've experienced nothing unusual or unsettling in our reception area or in our classes. It's yoga as usual here," said instructor Debbie A 'pop-up' supervised injection site in Raphael Brunet Park has not been popular with some Lowertown residents. Brown. The yoga studio remains open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. Melanie Tayler, owner of the Neon Skates shop, steps from the site on St. Patrick Street, said she found the flyer's warnings "curious." "I've seen a bit of change, but it's more people who are coming into the store who are maybe waiting for the site to open. I don't feel ill-at-ease or anything, but yeah, the clientele has changed a little bit in the neighbourhood," said Tayler. "I'm not here in the late hours (the shop closes at 6 p.m.), but I have never come across a needle or seen anything like that I'm torn, because I understand the necessity for the site, clearly it's a needed resource, but it is having at least a minor effect on the neighbourhood." Several residents described the site's impact as something more than minor. Ryan Greer, who lives across the street from the site, snapped a photo of children hanging out with volunteers near the tents. It is not known whether any illegal drugs were being used at the time. "The city and (Ottawa police) have been told repeatedly from numerous residents that we have witnessed kids approaching the tents. It has apparently not been concerning enough for them to start enforcing the law at this park," said Greer, who accused city officials, police and Overdose Prevention Ottawa of showing "a complete disregard for the concerns of the nearby residents being impacted by the site." Sam Duncan owns one of the apartment units across the street from the park, and said one of his longtime tenants was prompted to move out recently over safety concerns, after witnessing a drug user "shooting up" in the building's back alley. "They loved the unit, the community and the neighbours but do not feel safe right now," Duncan said of his former tenants. "It is utterly disappointing that in our nation's capital, where the laws of our land are crafted, that the police are refusing to uphold the law and our leaders are refusing to provide any explanation to community," he said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt