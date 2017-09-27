Pubdate: Wed, 27 Sep 2017 Source: Metro (Ottawa, CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Metro Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/Ottawa Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4032 Author: Ryan Tumilty Page: 3 MORE HELP NEEDED: TOP COP Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said he will need more resources to address marijuana dispensaries operating in the city and keep them closed. Speaking at the police services board this week, Bordeleau said they have long held the opinion that the dispensaries operating in the city are illegal and have executed search warrants and arrested staff as a result. He said now that the province has announced plans to sell through government-run stores the police will need more resources to close the dispensaries that are operating. He said the Ontario government has indicated they will support those efforts, but he doesn't yet know how. "It's not clear at all if there are any dollars or resources that will come with that," he said. Bordeleau said his officers are focusing most of their resources trying to deal with fentanyl. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt