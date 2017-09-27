 
Pubdate: Wed, 27 Sep 2017
Source: Metro (Ottawa, CN ON)
Copyright: 2017 Metro
Contact:  http://www.metronews.ca/Ottawa
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4032
Author: Ryan Tumilty
Page: 3

MORE HELP NEEDED: TOP COP

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said he will need more resources
to address marijuana dispensaries operating in the city and keep them
closed.

Speaking at the police services board this week, Bordeleau said they
have long held the opinion that the dispensaries operating in the city
are illegal and have executed search warrants and arrested staff as a
result.

He said now that the province has announced plans to sell through
government-run stores the police will need more resources to close the
dispensaries that are operating.

He said the Ontario government has indicated they will support those
efforts, but he doesn't yet know how. "It's not clear at all if there
are any dollars or resources that will come with that," he said.

Bordeleau said his officers are focusing most of their resources
trying to deal with fentanyl.
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt