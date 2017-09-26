Pubdate: Tue, 26 Sep 2017 Source: Kingston Whig-Standard (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Sun Media Contact: http://www.thewhig.com/letters Website: http://www.thewhig.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/224 Author: Ian MacAlpine Page: A1 DETECTING IMPAIRED DRIVING BY CANNABIS A CONCERN FOR POLICE The legalization of cannabis and the challenge of detecting drivers who are high on Ontario roads once the drug is legalized on Canada Day next year is one of the many community safety subjects being discussed at the Ontario Chiefs of Police board of directors meeting at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kingston on Monday and Tuesday. Some of the other items being discussed by the 18-member board include public policy changes in Ontario, the future of policing, new legislation on the Safer Strategy for Ontario, and further investment in the Ontario Police College. In attendance are Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Vince Hawkes, a representative of the Ontario government and 18 chiefs and high-ranking police officials from the federal, provincial, local and First Nations police services. The board meets quarterly in different parts of the province to discuss a variety of public safety issues. Bryan Larkin, chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service and president of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, along with Kingston Police Chief Gilles Larochelle met with the media during a Monday morning break. "How do we balance all the demands on policing to make sure that we continue to provide safe communities, levels of service for everyday demands on policing but understand what the future is holding for us," Larkin said. Police need to be ready for whatever happens in the future, Larkin said, with Larochelle by his side. "From a provincial perspective, some of the challenges we're facing is the preparedness," Larkin said. "We know this piece of legislation is coming and we've been heavily engaged and involved in the dialogue." Larkin said the Ontario government is better prepared for the drug to be legalized by July 1 but there's still lots to do. "Yes, we still believe they're behind and that's what worries us," Larkin said. Larkin said the association likes the regulatory framework behind the legislation, and graduated licensing that calls for zero amounts of marijuana in a driver's system if they're under 21 years old is good, but they're looking for zero tolerance for anyone driving high. Larkin admitted that testing someone for drugs in their system is more difficult that detecting alcohol. "We have certified devices [for alcohol detection], we have instruments that can measure all those pieces so we feel very confident in that. We don't have the same confidence [in drug detection]," he said. Police departments in Ontario have tried to work with the federal government on a national training program to come up with devices to detect drugs, Larkin said, but they haven't found a solution yet, "with the cost of that and the financial resources." "I don't think any of the chiefs in the province are against the good work that the federal government has put in," Larochelle said. "It's about timing, putting the energy into it and about cost, and it's ensuring we get it right from the beginning." A challenge for police departments is training the 20,000 police officers in the province to be able to detect whether someone is driving high. Larkin said tht when someone is being trained, that's one fewer person working in the field. Larochelle said training officers will send police department budgets up. "It's about the cost of doing business. You want to get it right, you want to train the officers, but there's a cost to it," he said. Larochelle is preparing his budget for next year and outside challenges, such as the legalization of cannabis, may influence the budget. "There's an impact to a small or mediumsized police service," he said. Without a scientific tool to detect how impaired by drugs someone is, more officers need to be trained as drug recognition experts (DREs). "They are able, through their training, to assess if an individual is high on marijuana," Larochelle said. He said it's always more of a challenge in court if police don't have a proper measuring tool and are just using the officer's observations, Larochelle said. Larkin said there is a saliva-based test for the presence of cannabis, but he relies on DREs for the next level of testing. Larkin said they need to double the number of officers who are trained in drug detection and have the training take place at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer rather than in the United States, as it is now. "Of course it's very costly to send officers to the United States for training," Larkin said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt