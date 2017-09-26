Pubdate: Tue, 26 Sep 2017 Source: Observer, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2017, Sarnia Observer Contact: http://www.theobserver.ca/letters Website: http://www.theobserver.ca Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1676 Author: Paul Morden and Dan Brown Page: A1 SMOKE POT POSSESSION RECORDS That's the desire of Mayor Mike Bradley, who has asked the PM to give his idea serious consideration SARNIA - Sarnia's mayor wants the federal government to eliminate the criminal records of Canadians convicted of possessing marijuana after recreational use of the drug becomes legal next July. Mike Bradley sent a letter Monday asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to give "serious consideration" to expunging records for simple possession once marijuana is decriminalized in Canada in July. "I've had a number of people tell me about the difficulties they've had in their lives because of a simple possession conviction," said Bradley. Bradley said he's asking the federal government only to consider clearing criminal records for simple possession of pot, and not more serious charges such as trafficking. Convictions can prevent Canadians from visiting the U.S., he said. People with pot possession convictions often have no other convictions and have contributed to the country, the mayor said in his letter. "It seems to me that after next July 1 it's not against the law, but people have paid a penalty, and in some cases a significant one," he said. "Times change and public attitudes have changed," he said. "I see it here as almost hypocritical if we decriminalize and at the same time leave these people with this lasting legacy." Thousands of Canadians are charged with possession every year. Figures released this summer show more than 15,000 people were charged with possession of marijuana and more than 2,000 convicted between October 2015, when the Trudeau government was elected vowing to liberalize Canada's pot law, and April 2017. Criminal records for simple possession can affect a person's ability to work and travel, Bradley said. "I'm also aware that the Americans don't always honour our (criminal) pardons, but to me I think it would help a lot of people," he said. London defence lawyer Gord Cudmore says he has a "mixed reaction" to Bradley's suggestion. "I think it's a very complicated issue. And I think there's arguments on both sides," he said. "You usually don't back-date or make things retroactive (in the criminal justice system)," he added. Cudmore said he believes marijuana should have been legalized years ago. He also notes expunging criminal records isn't as easy as just saying it should be done. "I think it would (take a lot of effort)" to clear every Canadian convicted of simple possession, he said, adding he's seeing "less and less" simple possession charges coming before the courts. Paul Whitehead, a retired Western University sociologist who specializes in criminology and addictions, said he is "not crazy" about decriminalization. He says what should be taken into account is the number of individuals who plead down to simple possession from more serious charges, such as possession for the purposes of trafficking. "Our court system depends on 90 per cent of people charged pleading guilty," he said. "Whole lots of convictions for simple possessions were plea-negotiated from possession for the purposes of trafficking." "I think it's important to keep in mind how (the simple possession conviction) got there," he added. Still, Whitehead said he doesn't buy the argument that clearing all of those possession charges would be difficult to do. "It's done all the time. They're expunged or sealed" or the person gets a pardon, he said. Whitehead said he's against the Liberal legislation for "public health" reasons. "It's impossible to increase the availability and acceptability (of pot) for normal, healthy adults without increasing the acceptability and availability for children and adolescents," he said. Now that there is a timeline to make recreational pot use legal by July 1, the timing is right to consider those left with criminal records because of existing laws, Bradley said. He said the federal government has the legislative power to expunge those criminal records. And people with records are already dealing with changes made by the previous federal Conservative government that made it more difficult and timeconsuming to get a criminal pardon in Canada. "I've heard of cases of three to five years to get a pardon on a simple possession," Bradley said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt