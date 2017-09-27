Pubdate: Wed, 27 Sep 2017 Source: Tribune Express (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 2015 La Compagnie d'edition Andre Paquette Inc Contact: http://www.editionap.ca/tribune-express Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/5536 Author: Alexia Marsillo LOCATION OF MARIJUANA STORES NOT YET DETERMINED-GRANT Ontario has announced the province's plan for the distribution of marijuana, ahead of legalization planned for next spring. Recreational cannabis will be sold through a chain of specialty stores operated by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO). The plan is to open 150 marijuana stores by the year 2020 and 40 stores by next summer. According to Glengarry-Prescott-Russell MPP Grant Crack, it has not yet been determined as to where these stores will be located across the province and what that would mean for the Prescott-Russell region. The LCBO will be in charge of these specialty stores, and will also offer online purchasing of marijuana. The sale price of the products has not yet been determined by the province and will be discussed at further consultations between the federal and provincial governments this fall. Cannabis use will be prohibited in all public places and will only be acceptable in private residences. This puts a halt on all entrepreneurial ideas for restaurants or vapor bars and lounges. "What I could say on that is that we have full intentions to continue to manage this file through subsidiaries of the LCBO," said Crack. "There's been no discussion at this time that I am aware of about broadening this into other retail outlets." "We have come up with a plan in a responsible manner to start off with 40 stores. We are not going into this full force right at the start," said Crack. "We're saying 'Let's try it here, let's open these outlets first', and provide the resources we feel are necessary to the different stakeholders, including the police, that are involved and let's see how those 40 evolve, and then 90 six months later and only then 150 by 2020." Representatives from the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Saskatoon Police Service all expressed that they also want the federal government to reconsider allowing residents to grow their own marijuana plants, because it will be too difficult to control and can facilitate minors in getting their hands on marijuana. Crack also expressed uncertainty about the amount of marijuana stores that will be opened - 150 stores by 2020 - and if that will be enough to satisfy the needs of the province. "Especially in rural Ontario, because rural Ontarians deserve the same access, not only to cannabis but also to alcohol in my opinion, that people in urban areas enjoy," he said. The provincial government has not yet bogged down all the specifics of this marijuana distribution plan and the impact it will have on the Prescott-Russell area is still to be determined. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt