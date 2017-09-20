 
Pubdate: Wed, 20 Sep 2017
Source: Prince George Citizen (CN BC)
Copyright: 2017 Prince George Citizen
Contact:  http://www.princegeorgecitizen.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/350
Author: Mark Nielsen
Page: A1

MARIJUANA WELLNESS CENTRE GRANTED BUSINESS LICENCE

What police have called an "illegal storefront business" continues to
operate but minus a key aspect.

The City of Prince George granted WeeMedical a business licence on
Sept. 13, two days after the chain agreed with a court order
prohibiting it from dispensing marijuana.

The Third Avenue downtown store was the subject of an RCMP raid in
early August.

Police seized a "considerable amount" of marijuana and
cannabis-infused food as well as other items in support of charges
under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Two people were also
arrested and later released on promises to appear in court on Oct.
11.

Two weeks after the police action, the city filed a petition in B.C.
Supreme Court in Prince George seeking the order.

In part, it noted that while Ottawa intends to decriminalize or
legalize the possession, sale and distribution of marijuana, it
continues to be prohibited under federal law.

And pursuant to the its business licence bylaw, the city "does not
permit the operation of an illegal business, including the sale and
distribution of marijuana and marijuana-based products."

WeeMedical will still be able to operate as a "wellness centre" under
the order's terms. For "greater clarity" it's noted that nothing in
the order prohibits WeeMedical from selling such smoking-related
products as bongs, pipes and rolling papers.

It can also sell memberships in the WeeMedical Society and provide
"consulting, educational or advocacy services related to the use of
medical marijuana as an alternative source of medicine."

In light of the order, store manager Ken St. Denis said the outlet
offers advice on obtaining a permit for medical marijuana and on
users' rights and sells cannabidiol or marijuana-based products that
hold medicinal value but lack the compound that produces the high.

It has not been the first time WeeMedical has been the subject of such
an action from a municipality, nor the last time.

On Friday, the City of Quesnel filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court
alleging a WeeMedical outlet in that city had been operating without a
business licence.
