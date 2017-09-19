Pubdate: Tue, 19 Sep 2017 Source: London Free Press (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 The London Free Press Contact: http://www.lfpress.com/letters Website: http://www.lfpress.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/243 Author: Megan Stacey Page: 3 POLITICIANS BACK GROUP TO TACKLE OPIOID CRISIS While politicians were busy debating whether to create a new group to deal with an opioid crisis, community agencies went ahead and formed it themselves. That created a confusing conversation at a city hall committee on Monday night, when politicians debated the opioid crisis working group for the third time since Aug. 1. But third time's the charm. Originally, Mayor Matt Brown asked council to establish the group, billed as a task force that would help address the opioid crisis that's killing dozens of Londoners each year. Recent statistics showed that London has the third highest rate of hospitalizations per capita for opioid overdoses in the country. Community groups that support people who use drugs weren't willing to wait for the politicians to catch up. The group was formed weeks ago with members such as the health unit, London police, the London InterCommunity Health Centre, and the chief executive of the Local Health Integration Network. "It is up and running," Mayor Matt Brown told his colleagues. "Members of the working group have expressed that it's important they get council's support." Politicians on the strategic priorities and policy committee decided to endorse the group, instead of creating it. The key focus of the new working group is supervised consumption sites, also known as supervised drug injection sites, where Londoners who use drugs can go to access clean equipment and inject under medical supervision. "It's about walking alongside people who have drug addictions," said Chris Mackie, medical officer of health at the Middlesex-London Health Unit, in a presentation to politicians. "If we are going to tackle the issues of drug addiction in our community, we are going to have to address the stigma we all carry about people who are addicted." A nurse is on site with life-saving medication like naloxone that can block the affects of opioids in the case of an overdose, he said, and users have access to a "chill room" where they can ride out their high. That's why Mackie, Brown, and dozens of frontline workers who packed the gallery Monday night, wanted the working group, which would begin public consultation required for supervised injection sites. Politicians voted unanimously - minus Coun. Stephen Turner, who declared a conflict because he works for the health unit - to support the working group. The recommendation also asks members to report back on their work and relationship to other drug-focused groups. "There are multiple drug crises going on in our community at this time. The difference with this one is that people are dying at a really high rate," said Coun. Maureen Cassidy. Public consultation has to be done before the city could receive the federal exemption needed to open a supervised injection site, making the role of this group "absolutely necessary," Mackie said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt