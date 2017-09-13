Pubdate: Wed, 13 Sep 2017 Source: Calgary Sun, The (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 The Calgary Sun Contact: http://www.calgarysun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.calgarysun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/67 Page: 14 ALBERTANS ADULTS AT 18 Maybe it's all the smoke in the air but the legalization of marijuana is as foggy almost nine-months out as it was when it was first announced. With consensus lacking on pretty much every issue, here and across Canada, Alberta Health Services waded into the debate with its suggestions for distribution, promotion and a minimum age for marijuana use. While stopping short of calling for 21 as the legal age, AHS cites studies suggesting risk to the developing brain as the possible impetus to align the minimum age of tobacco, alcohol and marijuana use. That could prove problematic or at least controversial as Albertans are now considered adult enough at 18 to legally smoke and drink, among other things. Smoking and drinking aren't exactly known for their health benefits (well, except for the glass of red wine or a beer a day, etc.) The legal age for smoking is all over the map across Canada: Manitoba, N.W.T., Nunavut, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon allow 18-year-olds to buy tobacco products. But you must be 19 to buy the same stuff in B.C., N.B., Newfoundland and Labrador, N.S., Ontario and P.E.I. Meanwhile, along with Alberta, only Manitoba and Quebec allow drinking at 18. You must be 19 to legally drink in B.C., N.B., Newfoundland and Labrador, N.W.T., N.S., Nunavut, Ontario, P.E.I., Saskatchewan and Yukon. One might rightly think that makes little sense. Are Albertans considered more mature and able to smoke and drink responsibly whereas their neighbours must be limited in their vices until they turn 19? Nonsense, really. But arbitrary ages for important life milestones just don't add up. You can be tried - and jailed - as an adult at 18 but you can't drink, smoke or buy pot? You can join the Canadian military at 17 (with parental consent), but you can't legally drink, smoke or buy pot? You can vote in Canada at 18, but you can't legally drink, smoke or buy pot? And you can even legally leave home at 16. As a society, there always has to be the assumption or expectation alcohol, tobacco or marijuana will be used responsibly by adults, but with the full understanding it won't be by a certain percentage of users. So if Albertans are considered adult at age 18, let's trust them to be grownups with ample education and health awareness on alcohol, tobacco and, yes, even marijuana. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt