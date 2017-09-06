Pubdate: Wed, 06 Sep 2017 Source: Truro Daily News (CN NS) Copyright: 2017 The Daily News Contact: http://www.trurodaily.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1159 Author: Cody McEachern Page: A1 MEDICAL MARIJUANA OPERATION RE-OPENED After the RCMP raided three local medicinal marijuana dispensaries last week, one store has already re-opened. Maritime Medicinal, one of the three Bible Hill dispensaries, reopened its Main Street location immediately after officers cleared out Friday afternoon. "We were open right after they left," said Ashley Brown of Maritime Medicinal. "There were some charges laid against an individual who worked at the store, however, we support medical cannabis and we decided we would reopen to try and accommodate our patients. We have patients that require our services." He also strongly expressed they "are open for medical patients only." Maritime Medicinal was one of the three stores involved in an RCMP raid carried out Friday afternoon, which also included Re-Leaf Medical Dispensary and the Community Compassion Centre on Pictou Road. Although Maritime Medicinal was able to open right away, the other two were not so fortunate. After having its inventory seized, the Community Compassion Centre remains open, but is unable to sell medicinal marijuana. "It's going to be quite a long time," said one of the centre's workers on when they will be reopening as a dispensary. "I didn't know they would take all my inventory. It was all tested and fine, but they took everything. Now we are just open to sell clothes, and help members figure out what to do now." Re-Leaf remains closed altogether, and no one there could be reached. Nova Scotia RCMP said further information would be available this week. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt