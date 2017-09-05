Pubdate: Tue, 05 Sep 2017 Source: Fort McMurray Today (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 Fort McMurray Today Contact: http://www.fortmcmurraytoday.com/letters Website: http://www.fortmcmurraytoday.com Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1012 Author: Cullen Bird Page: A2 DRUG OVERDOSE SUPPORT GROUP RALLIES An opioid crisis is bringing together friends and family members of overdose victims who want to support others going through the same pain. Fort McMurray residents Mari-Lee Paluszak, 55, and Holly Meints, 51, both lost sons to accidental overdoses last year. Both attended Overdose Awareness Day at the Wood Buffalo Regional Library last Thursday to help put a face to the drug overdose problem, and to promote a support group for people suffering the same grief as their own. Their new group, On A Dragonfly's Wings, is meant to provide mutual support for grieving family members of overdose victims. "It helps to connect with people who have lost someone," Paluszak said. Growing up, Paluszak's son Todd was a "happy-golucky kid" who loved hockey and drama, but began struggling with mental health issues as a teenager. At 19, he moved to Calgary hoping to start a career as an actor and model. But he took rejection hard, Paluszak said, and started abusing drugs after his girlfriend at the time broke up with him. He went through recovery and treatment twice during the next ten years, then moved to Fort McMurray to work at a gravel-crushing company. He found a new girlfriend while being treated at the Pastew Place Detoxification Centre near Gregoire. After leaving recovery, he became a role model for other recovering addicts in his Narcotics Anonymous group. But in February 2016, he relapsed, though no one could find out why, Paluszak said. "We tried desperately to try to get him to go for help. He was saying to me 'when I get enough money mom, I will'. And I kept saying to him, 'don't worry about the money.'" They discussed it again a week before his death. On Oct. 5, 2017, he died of an accidental overdose at 29, leaving behind his threemonth-old daughter, Hayden. An autopsy found fentanyl and cocaine in his system. Paluszak believes his dealer cut the cocaine with fentanyl without his knowledge. Meints describes her son Christopher as a bright, sweet and kind kid, whose teachers often remarked on his athleticism and skill at any sport. But he struggled with mental health issues from an early age. "He had a lot of inner demons right from the time he was just a little boy," Meints said, adding she went to many agencies and organizations trying to get him the care he needed. Things became more difficult after he suffered a severe head injury at 19, which put him in hospital for five weeks. After the injury, he wasn't the same, Meints said. He grew distant, quicker to anger and more easily led by his friends, she said. He had a hard time holding down jobs and became addicted to drugs. Three years before his death, the two had a fight over something he had done and stopped speaking to each other. He died of an accidental overdose on Aug. 8, 2016 at 28. An autopsy found cocaine and fentanyl in his system. Meints said she does not believe he knew he was taking fentanyl. Both women agree that, were it not for fentanyl, their sons would still be alive today. "A lot of people are having accidental overdoses because they have fentanyl laced into things," said Madison Schiltroth, overdose prevention nurse with HIV North. "If there's a little bit of fentanyl in something, it will give a really good high, so you'll get more people wanting to buy your product," she said. Lacing other drugs with fentanyl also helps get clients addicted faster, she said. Fentanyl is a very powerful opioid, and outside of a pharmacy it is impossible to ensure a safe dose in a streetpressed pill, Schiltroth said. One pill may contain just enough to give a good high, while the other contains enough to kill. Ken Jefferson, 48, has lost both his son Brandon and his older brother Donnie to drugoverdoses. Brandon died at the age of 21, on Oct. 7, 2015. A few days earlier, his grandfather had died. "He was home from work and just looking for a high to numb the pain," Ken said. The street-pressed antianxiety pill Brandon took was laced with fentanyl. When his parents found him, Brandon was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved. Ken and his wife Natalie were offered counselling, but neither felt comfortable accepting it. Looking back, Ken says it was likely that they feared the counsellors would be dismissive, labelling their son as a "addict." "As a grieving parent that's not something you want to deal with," he said. People need to break the stigma around drug use and drug addiction, he said. Ken also encouraged those who have lost loved ones to drug use to reach out to On A Dragonfly's Wings. "We're here to listen, we're here to help, we're here to share stories."