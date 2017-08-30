Pubdate: Wed, 30 Aug 2017 Source: Metro (Halifax, CN NS) Copyright: 2017 Metro Canada Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/Halifax Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4727 Author: Zane Woodford Page: 4 TASTY BUDDS STORE SEARCHED BY POLICE Four arrested by officers in Cole Harbour dispensary One day after Tasty Budds reopened its five Nova Scotia locations following police raids last week, one of them has again been searched by police. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke confirmed to Metro Tuesday afternoon that police searched the Tasty Budds location in Cole Harbour. "We arrested four people, one of whom will be in court tomorrow morning in Dartmouth," Clarke said. Charges are expected against that one person, and Clarke said police will be naming them on Wednesday. When contacted by Metro, Tasty Budds president Mal McMeekin said he couldn't confirm "yet" that his Cole Harbour location had been raided. McMeekin told Metro on Monday that all five Tasty Budds in Nova Scotia - - in Cole Harbour, Lower Sackville, Windsor, Halifax and Antigonish - were back open for business after police searched those and four homes on Friday. Nine people, including McMeekin and Tasty Budds CEO Norman Lawrence, are facing charges from those searches, which police said turned up marijuana, a number of marijuana-related products, firearms and cocaine. One person, 31-year-old Jarrett Randall Shrum of Bedford, was charged with trafficking cocaine, plus seven firearms charges. In a letter to media on Monday, McMeekin apologized for "alleged illegal activity," and said every employee at the Lower Sackville location was dismissed. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt