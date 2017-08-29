Pubdate: Tue, 29 Aug 2017 Source: Herald News (West Paterson, NJ) Copyright: 2017 North Jersey Media Group Inc. Contact: http://www.northjersey.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2911 Author: Nicholas Pugliese CHRISTIE TO TRUMP: 'IT'S TIME' FOR OPIOID DECLARATION Gov. Chris Christie is growing impatient with the Trump administration over its delay in declaring the opioid epidemic a national emergency. Christie said during an interview with MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Tuesday night that too many lives are being lost to drug overdoses for a formal declaration to wait any longer. "I think it's time for the president and White House staff to get on this and for the president to demand that they get the papers in front of him so he can sign it," Christie said. Trump on Aug. 10 embraced the top recommendation of a Christie-led opioid commission and said "we are drawing documents now" to officially label the crisis a national emergency, a formal action that would have both symbolic and legal power. But despite Trump's pledge to spend "a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money" combating the epidemic, no declaration has been signed nearly three weeks later. As the opioid commission noted in an interim report released last month, an estimated 142 Americans die every day from a drug overdose. "When a 9-11 is happening every three weeks in our country, it's an emergency," Christie said Tuesday. The commission recommended that Trump declare a public health emergency using one of two legal routes -- either the Public Health Service Act or the Stafford Act. Under the former, the administration is given emergency powers that would allow it to suspend or modify certain legal requirements and spend available funds to address the emergency, according to the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Under the latter, federal funds and resources would be freed up to help states provide emergency services, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Christie said Tuesday that "there's a lot of debate inside the administration about which way to do it," highlighting a tension over the issue that has surfaced before. Just two days prior to Trump's Aug. 10 statement, Tom Price, the Health and Human Services secretary, had said that declaring a public health emergency might not be necessary at all. Such declarations, he said, have historically been declared for specific, time-sensitive problems such as the Zika virus and Superstorm Sandy. "We believe that, at this point, that the resources that we need, or the focus that we need to bring to bear to the opioid crisis at this point can be addressed without the declaration of an emergency, although all things are on the table for the president," Price said at the time. Christie on Tuesday stressed the urgency behind not only the emergency declaration but also other recommendations made by the commission, including revising laws to allow all law enforcement officers to carry the opioid antidote naloxone, expanding access to medication-assisted treatment and granting Medicaid waivers to all 50 states to free up beds in treatment facilities. "I have made it very clear to my friend the president," Christie said, "we need to get moving on this." Christie also spoke with Hayes about Hurricane Harvey, Trump's pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and the president's habit of telling "untruths." The interview is posted online in two segments here and here. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt