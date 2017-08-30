Pubdate: Wed, 30 Aug 2017 Source: Columbus Dispatch (OH) Copyright: 2017 The Columbus Dispatch Contact: http://www.dispatch.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/93 Author: Alan Johnson OHIO RECORDS 4,050 DRUG DEATHS LAST YEAR, UP 33 PERCENT OVER 2015 More state spending, legislation and debate on Ohio's drug crisis don't appear to have made a dent as the statewide death toll from accidental drug overdoses soared last year to 4,050, a 33-percent jump over 2015. Fentanyl, the deadly opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, is increasingly to blame for overdose deaths, with fentanyl and its derivatives accounting for 58.2 percent of the deaths, up from 37.9 percent in 2015. There were 3,050 overdose deaths in 2015. There was an improvement in the number of deaths from prescriptions opioids, which were at the lowest level since 2009, according to the report released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health. "The continued increase in opioid-related deaths reaffirms that we still have much work to do, but Ohio is seeing important progress in reducing the number of prescription opioids available for abuse and prescription-related overdose deaths," said Dr. Mark Hurst, medical director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. "This progress is significant because prescription opioid abuse is frequently a gateway to heroin and fentanyl use later on." Ohio is spending about $1 billion each year to help communities battle the scourge of drug abuse and addiction at the local level, including significant funding to help address treatment, prevention and law enforcement. Those resources include: Franklin County had 314 deaths, third highest in the state, up from 279 in 2015. Cuyahoga was highest at 547, up from 275 the previous year. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt