WEED WORRIES Residents have serious concerns about people driving after using pot Half of Manitoba adults believe driving while high is the same as or worse than driving drunk, according to a new Probe Research poll. The poll, commissioned for CTV News, shows 34% of Manitobans over 18 years of age agree driving under the influence of alcohol is worse than driving while under the influence of marijuana. Another 16% said they were unsure, leaving a full 50% of Manitobans who believe driving after smoking is worse than driving after drinking. "This hasn't even come close to being normalized yet," Probe researcher Mary Agnes Welch said of expected legalization. "We're all so used to going to the beer tent, having a glass of wine after work, teenagers getting drunk at parties. We aren't quite as used to marijuana being that much a part of our daily lives. I think there's hesitancy around all this because it's just not quite as normal to some people." Cannabis advocate Steven Stairs said Probe's figures show the shortcomings of messaging on the topic to date. "It's natural for us to have skepticism among the population but it's telling towards the fact there isn't enough information out there about cannabis and how it affects you," Stairs said. "People lump it in that it must be worse than alcohol because it's a drug. I think that itself fosters the disconnect of having any sort of trust in cannabis. People who use cannabis regularly and drive aren't predisposed to having more accidents comparatively to someone who would drink alcohol regularly." Probe's poll of 1,032 Manitoba adults also found some open-mindedness to marijuana use, with 67% of respondents saying it wouldn't bother them if their neighbour was a regular marijuana user. Still, 51% said they would not be comfortable if a local bar sold edible marijuana along with alcohol. Welch said those figures may be ammunition for those who have pushed for a delay in legalization, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has slotted for July 2018. "The more you learn about the details of legalization and some of these residual fears from the public the more there may be merit to this notion of a delay," Welch said. "There are a ton of questions still outstanding - policy questions and even questions in the minds of average citizens." - ------------------------------------------------ [sidebar] HOW DO YOU FEEL? I would be comfortable if bars sold edible marijuana, like brownies or cookies, along with alcohol. Agree: 42%; Unsure: 7%; Disagree: 51% Driving while under the influence of alcohol is worse than driving while under the influence of marijuana. Agree: 34%; Unsure: 16%; Disagree: 50% It would bother me more to learn my neighbour was a regular marijuana user as opposed to a regular alcohol drinker. Agree: 24%; Unsure: 9%; Disagree: 67%