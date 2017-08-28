Pubdate: Mon, 28 Aug 2017 Source: Calgary Sun, The (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 The Calgary Sun Contact: http://www.calgarysun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.calgarysun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/67 Author: Bill Kaufmann Page: 3 FLYING FLAG FOR CRAFT POT Three years ago, Karen moved her pungent garden into an outbuilding in the heavily timbered mountains outside Nelson. Under metal-hooded halide lamps and its own ventilation system, the woman soil-cultivates about 250 marijuana plants at various stages of growth, an operation that yields about 14 kg of bud every two months. "It's not a high-yield cannabis, it's a more specialized, high-CBD strain," said Karen - not her real name - referring to the marijuana ingredient considered to have the best medical applications. She's typical of the trend in the weed-friendly Kootenays; when Karen planted her first humble crop that yielded less than a kilogram two decades ago, it was one of many clandestine, illicit gardens in the verdant region. Today, the woman who said her foray into cannabis was a way to procure medicine for an epileptic son, is now a licensed grower who supplies area dispensaries. Before the current legal regime existed, Karen was busted by police and sentenced to house arrest for a year. But she'd already applied for and received a licence to legally grow before being sentenced - an example of the cross-pollination and murkiness that's typified Canada's journey to legal cannabis. While Nelson police and RCMP say they still enforce the law when broken by unlicensed growers, "I'm not aware of as many house raids going on," said Karen. "It's more relaxed now, definitely. It was more stressful 10 years ago when there was so much more shadiness." There's still a need for some anonymity and caution, given the crop's value. The grow room is kept secret and under surveillance cameras. "And the workers and trimmers are trusted as they are paid well, not just for their work but for their discretion," said Karen. But none of that should obscure the reality that her colleagues are mainstream, "conscientious, taxpaying, contributing members of society." They're people who compare their business to the craftsmanship of micro-brewers, she added. "Those with 20 or 30 years experience don't see it as a commodity, it's a passion," said Karen. She and other growers in the Kootenays are hoping it stays that way. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt