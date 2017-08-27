Pubdate: Sun, 27 Aug 2017 Source: Ottawa Sun (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.ottawasun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.ottawasun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/329 Author: Alison Mah Page: 5 PARK YOUR POP-UP HERE Sandy Hill centre lot offered to supervised-injection group The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre has temporarily offered its parking lot to an unsanctioned "popup" group as the centre tries to move up the opening date of its own federally approved supervised injection site. Pop-up tents were set up by Overdose Prevention Ottawa (OPO) in Raphael Brunet Park near the ByWard Market on Friday, with organizers calling it an emergency response to the rising number of overdoses in Ottawa. Lisa Wright, a spokeswoman for Overdose Prevention Ottawa, said the organization would stick with its current plan for now. But Wright said it would consult its members next week as to whether they wanted to move to the new location at the community centre. The Sandy Hill centre is one of several sanctioned supervised injection sites the federal Liberals have approved across Canada. David Gibson said his clinic's site had been due to open in late October or early November, although he is now working with Health Canada to get the site open within the next two weeks. The unauthorized injection site run by OPO, across the street from 310 St. Patrick St., was open to anyone who wanted to use the service for three hours Friday evening. The site was inspired by overdose prevention sites in tents pitched in Toronto and Vancouver. Organizers tweeted Friday night that they saw 11 clients and had "countless more relationships built with the community" on their first day. The site was set to be open again Saturday and Sunday, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. OPO said they would monitor community response before deciding how long to continue operating. "Originally I did have concerns," Gibson said Saturday of the unsanctioned site. "Nobody knew who they were, what they were doing, but having seen what supplies they have and how they're set up and understanding better what they're doing, some of those concerns are alleviated. What we would like to do is extend an offer to have them work with us ... as a sanctioned site, I just wanted to offer them that opportunity." "We want to do the same thing, which is to ensure people have a safe place to inject and also to save lives." Ottawa Public Health has been in touch with OPO to encourage them to work with the Sandy Hill centre, said Anthony Di Monte, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services. "We are hoping that together a collaborative solution can be found." Unlike a full health clinic, the OPO site has volunteer health workers only to monitor drug users who inject there and respond to overdoses with naloxone, a drug that can reverse them. - - with files from Olivia Blackmore and Jon Willing - --- MAP posted-by: Matt