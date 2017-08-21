Pubdate: Mon, 21 Aug 2017 Source: Morning Call (Allentown, PA) Copyright: 2017 The Morning Call Inc. Contact: http://drugsense.org/url/DReo9M8z Website: http://www.mcall.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/275 Author: Riley Yates NORCO DRUG FORFEITURE PROGRAM NETTED $132K LAST YEAR Northampton County's drug forfeiture program netted $132,000 last year, the district attorney's office announced. Northampton County's drug forfeiture program seized more than $132,000 in the past year, on par with other years despite heightened scrutiny of the practice nationwide. In the fiscal year ending June 30, the program brought in $122,000 in cash, plus $9,900 from the sale of forfeited vehicles, District Attorney John Morganelli announced. The proceeds represented an increase from the $112,000 averaged in the four previous years. But they were well short of the program's record in fiscal 2011, when $283,000 was seized. "Our numbers are pretty much the same this year," said Morganelli. "It's an average year." Pennsylvania law allows prosecutors to seize money, vehicles, real estate and other valuables that were used for the drug trade or bought with drug profits. The forfeitures are done through civil suits that run outside of the criminal process. As a result, forfeiture programs have faced criticism across the United States and in Pennsylvania from groups such as the ACLU, who say they are being misused by prosecutors to take homes, cars and cash without charging or convicting someone of a crime. In May, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court limited the forfeiture law, ruling that prosecutors must prove the property they are seizing played a significant role in illegal drug activity. The justices also said the courts must consider whether the value of the property is proportionate to the gravity of the crime. Northampton County's highest forfeiture last fiscal year was $19,450, according to the district attorney's office. It was from an Easton man who is a fugitive on 2016 charges that allege he was selling heroin and cocaine out of his mother's Butler Street home. The lowest forfeiture was $69. The proceeds pay the salary of an assistant district attorney who prosecutes drug cases. They are also used for undercover drug purchases, police equipment and training, and grants to local police departments and civic groups. Unlike some jurisdictions, Morganelli said Northampton County typically pursues forfeitures only against those who have been found guilty in a criminal case. "Generally speaking, we have an arrest and a conviction," Morganelli said. "We try to stick with that." That wasn't the case in one forfeiture petition that was recently thrown out at the courthouse in Easton. It was filed by the state attorney general's office -- and not local prosecutors -- and sought to seize $49,120 in cash from a New York driver who was stopped on Interstate 78 in Lower Saucon Township. Norman S. Alsaidi of Queens was never charged with a crime in the March 2015 stop that came as he changed lanes. But state police nonetheless tied Alsaidi to the drug trade, saying he looked "extremely nervous" and had the bag full of cash on his passenger seat, though a search of his rented minivan uncovered no drugs or other illegal contraband. In June, Judge Paula Roscioli dismissed the forfeiture, ruling that troopers had no legitimate reason to stop Alsaidi. As a result, the stop violated constitutional protections and any evidence it garnered must be suppressed, she wrote. Morganelli has run Northampton County's forfeiture program since 1992. In that time, it has taken in more than $2 million. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt