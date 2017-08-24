 
Pubdate: Thu, 24 Aug 2017
Author: Jason Miller
Page: A5

POT DOC CASE AWAITS RULING

Lawyers waiting for judge's decision before trial starts in
September

The outcome of two court challenges could impact the next move in the
criminal case of a Coe Hill physician stripped of his medical licence,
as Crown and defence lawyers gear up to start jury selection in
preparation for trial next month.

Dan Stein, Rob Kamermans' Toronto lawyer, said there are two things
that must be addressed before trial proceedings commence on Sept. 11.

"We still haven't got a ruling on a week-and-a-half of motions," Stein
said. "The judge indicated that the ruling should come next week. We
brought two distinct motions, so we're waiting for two major rulings."

If the ruling leads the exclusion of evidence to be heard in the case,
that could impact timelines and the trial process, Stein said.

"That could impact what we're facing," he said.

Barring the outcome of those significant rulings, the trial will move
ahead.

"In September we will pick a jury," he said.

Stein still has some technical concerns that he intends to address in
advance of the jury selection process.

Kamermans is trying to stave off conviction on a number of offences
including substance trafficking, fraud, forgery, proceeds of crime and
money laundering linked to medical marijuana.

Kamermans' wife, Mary, is also facing a host of charges including
fraud over $5,000, possession of property, substance trafficking,
forgery and laundering proceeds. They will be prosecuted jointly.

"At the present time that's the plan," he said. "She has her own
lawyer and if the Crown sticks to its plan then it's going to be a
joint trial."

The charges stretch across several provinces including New Brunswick,
Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Kamermans is also accused of defrauding OHIP.

Among the string of motions filed to date was one to do with the time
it took to reach trial.

Defence lawyers for the Kamermans were unsuccessful in having the
charges tossed following a failed challenge, in April, over what the
defence claimed was unreasonable delays to reach trial.

Kamermans' certificate to practise medicine was revoked in July 2016
by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

They also ordered him to pay $28,098 within six months of the date
that the order was finalized.

Kamermans refuted the punishment.

"On Aug. 24, 2016, Dr. Kamermans appealed the Discipline Committee's
decision to the Divisional Court of the Ontario Superior Court of
Justice," the disciplinary committee stated.

"The hearing that will consider allegations related to Dr. Kamermans'
medical marijuana practice was adjourned pending the outcome of the
criminal proceeding," Kathryn Clarke, a senior communications
co-ordinator for the college said. "In the meantime, his licence to
practise medicine has been revoked."
