Pubdate: Thu, 24 Aug 2017
Source: Intelligencer, The (CN ON)
Author: Jason Miller
Page: A5

POT DOC CASE AWAITS RULING

Lawyers waiting for judge's decision before trial starts in September

The outcome of two court challenges could impact the next move in the criminal case of a Coe Hill physician stripped of his medical licence, as Crown and defence lawyers gear up to start jury selection in preparation for trial next month.

Dan Stein, Rob Kamermans' Toronto lawyer, said there are two things that must be addressed before trial proceedings commence on Sept. 11.

"We still haven't got a ruling on a week-and-a-half of motions," Stein said. "The judge indicated that the ruling should come next week. We brought two distinct motions, so we're waiting for two major rulings."

If the ruling leads the exclusion of evidence to be heard in the case, that could impact timelines and the trial process, Stein said.

"That could impact what we're facing," he said.

Barring the outcome of those significant rulings, the trial will move ahead.

"In September we will pick a jury," he said.

Stein still has some technical concerns that he intends to address in advance of the jury selection process.

Kamermans is trying to stave off conviction on a number of offences including substance trafficking, fraud, forgery, proceeds of crime and money laundering linked to medical marijuana.

Kamermans' wife, Mary, is also facing a host of charges including fraud over $5,000, possession of property, substance trafficking, forgery and laundering proceeds.

They will be prosecuted jointly.

"At the present time that's the plan," he said. "She has her own lawyer and if the Crown sticks to its plan then it's going to be a joint trial."

The charges stretch across several provinces including New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Kamermans is also accused of defrauding OHIP.

Among the string of motions filed to date was one to do with the time it took to reach trial. Defence lawyers for the Kamermans were unsuccessful in having the charges tossed following a failed challenge, in April, over what the defence claimed was unreasonable delays to reach trial.

Kamermans' certificate to practise medicine was revoked in July 2016 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. They also ordered him to pay $28,098 within six months of the date that the order was finalized.

Kamermans refuted the punishment.

"On Aug. 24, 2016, Dr. Kamermans appealed the Discipline Committee's decision to the Divisional Court of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice," the disciplinary committee stated.

"The hearing that will consider allegations related to Dr. Kamermans' medical marijuana practice was adjourned pending the outcome of the criminal proceeding," Kathryn Clarke, a senior communications co-ordinator for the college said.

"In the meantime, his licence to practise medicine has been revoked."