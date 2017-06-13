Pubdate: Tue, 13 Jun 2017 Source: Comox Valley Record (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 Comox Valley Record Contact: http://www.comoxvalleyrecord.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/784 Author: Erin Haluschak COMOX VALLEY RCMP SHUT DOWN ATHADAWOOSH DISPENSARY THURSDAY A marijuana dispensary located on the K'omoks First Nation was shut down by police Thursday, resulting in two arrests and seizure of drugs and cash. Cpl. Tammy Douglas of the RCMP Island District said in an email officers from the Comox Valley RCMP Drug Section confirmed the presence of marijuana and several derivatives in the storefront at the Athadawoosh Dispensary located on Comox Road after receiving information that drugs were being illegally trafficked out of that location. Two individuals were arrested at the scene and later released, she added. "There is no legal mechanism in Canada which allows for medical marijuana dispensaries or compassion clubs to sell or provide marijuana to the public. Storefronts and/or individuals operating in contravention of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Health Canada regulations are subject to investigation and criminal charges in accordance with Canadian laws. "The Comox Valley RCMP are committed to working with our communities, partners and stakeholders to ensure the safety of the general public and compliance with the laws of Canada." She explained the RCMP is guided by the existing laws and legislation, and while police recognize the current complexities surrounding the potential for future legislative changes, the RCMP is mandated with enforcing the laws of Canada as they exist today. "The dispensary next door is an illegal land use and we do not support it. We are not above the federal law," explained Tina McLean, acting band administrator for the K'omoks First Nation. When asked by The Record if the lease was approved by the K'omoks First Nation, McLean said that was all she was advised to say. Client Karen Day said while she has a government grow licence, others are not so fortunate and depend on dispensaries to supply them for medicinal needs. "I feel bad for the women over 50 who are forced to buy on the street there is no fair and easy access for others in our town." Day sat on the board of directors for the North Island Compassion Club when it was raided and shut down. "People suffered and had to go underground. I was so happy to tell so many people about the dispensary as I work in care and know many people who benefit. As for myself and other ladies, this makes us feel like criminals. I feel like we have no rights and they just want us to go away and live in pain." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt