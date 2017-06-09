Pubdate: Fri, 09 Jun 2017 Source: Metro (Vancouver, CN BC) Copyright: 2017 Metro Canada Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/vancouver Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3775 Author: David P. Ball Page: 8 INSTABILITY THREATENS OPIOID FIX Advocate fears lack of action due to power vacuum A British Columbian mother whose son died from a fentanyl overdose is watching the province's political uncertainty with some unease since the May 9 razor-thin election. With neither party commanding a majority of seats, government ministries have been treading water - maintaining existing programs but prevented from taking new policy directions. Leslie McBain's 25-year-old son Jordan died of an opioid overdose in February 2014. She wants whoever takes power to listen to those most directly impacted. "We're going to be holding their feet to the fire," she told Metro in a phone interview this week. "Families who have a loved one in active addiction, and drug dependent people, need to be supported by the government in a real way. "We need low-barrier, wide ranging recovery options, medically assisted treatment, and rapid-access clinics where a person can get help today - not in two weeks when you're clean, because those haven't worked." Last week, McBain joined St. Paul's Hospital's B.C. Centre on Substance Use as its families engagement lead and continues to sit on B.C.'s Joint Task Force on Overdose Prevention and Response. The public health emergency killed 488 people between January and April this year, according to the B.C. Coroner's Service. More than 930 people died in B.C. last year; at this pace, there could be more than 1,450 in 2017. The NDP, in their four-year co-operation pact with Greens, agreed to task a "dedicated minister responsible" for a mental health and addiction strategy, vowing the ministry would have "sufficient funding to provide frontline services, including supervised injection sites." They also promised an "immediate response" to the overdose crisis based on "successful programs" for on-demand addictions treatment, drug substitution therapy and more "early-warning" monitoring systems in health care. But McBain's not entirely sold yet on the proposal to create a separate mental health and addictions ministry. "As a volunteer, I've been working with joint task force for a year under the Ministry of Health," she said. "I don't see what's to be gained by adding a new ministry. "It would depend on how they structure it. If they had a person, a minister of mental health and addictions, who could be like the Drug Czar in the U.S. whose whole portfolio was to make nimble moves, that would be amazing." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt