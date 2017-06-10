Pubdate: Sat, 10 Jun 2017 Source: Telegram, The (CN NF) Copyright: 2017 The Telegram Contact: http://www.thetelegram.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/303 Author: Kenn Oliver IF YOU BUILD IT, THEY MIGHT COME Advocates support idea of supervised injection and consumption site in St. John's, but unsure if drug users would use it Advocates endorse supervised injection and consumption site in St. John's The number of supervised injection and consumption facilities - often referred to as safe-injection sites - in Canada will soon grow exponentially. Over the last month, a new facility opened in Surrey, B.C., two were approved for Montreal, three more were approved for Toronto and there's one on the way for Ottawa. There's also talk in the addiction treatment and outreach community of Halifax having its own. Which begs the question: should St. John's explore the possibility of establishing a place where drug users can administer substances to themselves in a safe, controlled environment under the supervision of health professionals? "Setting up here, you've got some logistic challenges, but it's not out of the realm of possibility," says Christopher Smith, St. John's site co-ordinator for the Canadian Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (CCENDU). "For a small community, it's a tricky one because folks don't want to be identified as drug users and there's always a perception of what's called in the academic literature 'the honey pot effect.' If you build a service like this, basically you'll be attracting junkies or drug users to that particular neighbourhood." Smith, however, insists the data culled from Vancouver Coastal Health's Insite, North America's first legal supervised injection site in the British Columbia city's downtown eastside, actually points to the contrary. "There are tons of stats about the number of referrals made to methadone, the decreases in petty crime in the area because people no longer necessarily need to commit crimes," he says. If St. John's were to have its own such facility, Smith believes it could be modelled after Insite, which is also home to a detox centre - Onsite- and an assisted living centre. He says the facilities act as contact points and are ideal for reaching those drug users who are hardest to reach, including homeless people who are reticent to interact with the system. "There's a certain faction of the homeless population that just absolutely hate any kind of institutional quality, so they'll stay away from hospitals, shelters," Smith says. "Over time the idea is that as people get more and more comfortable with facilities and the staff there, they would then say, 'I'm tired of being sick and tired and spending all my money on this.'" Tree Walsh, co-ordinator of the Safe Works Access Program (SWAP) needle exchange, says it's hard to say whether or not drug users in the St. John's metro region would avail of the service. "Stigma is so much more an issue here because of the size of the town. In a big city like Vancouver, it's easy to be anonymous, not so much here in Newfoundland," she says, noting that having it happen in tandem with SWAP might make it more appealing to the people who already avail of the needle exchange. Walsh says a more important first step in any harm-reduction strategy is making safe use equipment more readily available to people around the island. Currently, intravenous drug users only have access to new equipment at the St. John's and Corner Brook SWAP sites. Though she admits it's not likely to happen, in her mind both that service and supervised injection and consumption could happen in the same place at the same time. "If we could have one, my contention is we can have a place where people can get new equipment in every community pretty much, at least everywhere there's a public health nurse," says Walsh. "Why not? It is public health. And if the person could inject while sitting there, that would be very helpful, too, because naloxone is on hand if it's needed." At the recent launch of the St. John's Community Action Group on Fentanyl, when asked about a safe-injection site in the province, Minister of Health and Community Services Dr. John Haggie noted the success of the sites in acting as conduits to other rehabilitative services, but suggested the problem in determining a need here comes down to geography and numbers. "It's actually very difficult to get a handle on how many people we have using intravenous drugs," he told reporters. "We have estimates and surveys that put the figures somewhere between 800 and 1,000, but those are prone to error. If it turns out that we have some evidence that it might work, then we'll certainly look into it." Walsh and Smith are working to get a better handle on that number through a project called "Pushing the Point: Collaborative Needs Assessment Addressing People Who Inject Drugs in St. John's." "That will give us a certain amount of information, but the true number of people who use is always significantly higher than those who will have the courage to come forward and, again, it's stigma for most folks." As for the geography issue, through his work with various needs assessments and surveys, Smith says, the evidence suggests that how far a user is willing to travel sometimes depends on their drug of choice. "Crack is a very sort of immediate thing. You get it and you're going to do your hit right there, right then, if you have to duck into an alley or a doorway it doesn't matter, but nobody's going to go across town with a piece of rock in their pocket. "Junk is a little more premeditated and requires a little more calmer conditions to prepare it properly, so opioid injectors will typically travel a little bit longer."