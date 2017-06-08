Pubdate: Thu, 08 Jun 2017 Source: Expositor, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Brantford Expositor Contact: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/letters Website: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1130 Author: Vincent Ball Page: A1 CITY TO BAN POT SHOPS - FOR NOW Zoning bylaw amendments to prohibit retail outlets until marijuana legalized City councillors are putting in place a temporary prohibition on pot stores. On Tuesday night, councillors voted unanimously in favour of zoning bylaw amendments that prohibit cannabis (marijuana) retail outlets in the city. The amendments also apply to county land that has come under the jurisdiction of the city as a result of the Jan. 1 Brantford-Brant County land deal. The decision will come before council for final approval on June 27. The measures will remain in place until federal and provincial legislation is developed following the expected legalization of marijuana in 2018. The prohibition relates to stores or retail outlets selling recreational marijuana. Medicinal marijuana is already regulated by federal law. "I would like to thank staff for bringing this forward," Ward 3 Coun. Greg Martin said. "My fear was that it (the sale of recreational marijuana) would be legalized before we got something in place. "This prevents this from happening and buys us the time we need to make sure we don't end up with a serious problem." Councillors said they were worried about stores opening in the city to sell recreational marijuana with no guidelines or rules in place. They said they want regulations in place to enable them to control where stores can open, as well as the authority to address a range of other issues, including parking. Specifically, councillors said they want rules in place that would prevent such stores from opening near schools or other places used by children. At present, the city has no regulations or rules in place for pot stores. The issue came to the forefront in February when a Cannabis Culture store opened on Colborne Street in West Brant. The store was closed following two raids and arrests by Brantford police and has not re-opened. The outlet's opening highlighted issues that are normally the concern of a municipality with respect to any commercial operation, including parking. Although there was some parking available at Cannabis Culture site, some of the store's customers parked at an adjacent retail outlet. Ward 1 Coun. Rick Weaver said that, earlier this year, a marijuana retail outlet opened near the Lansdowne Children's Centre and parking became an issue. Weaver said he wants to know the cost to the city of the police efforts which led to the shut down of Cannabis Culture. His question will be addressed at an upcoming meeting of the Brantford police services board. In developing the zoning bylaw amendments, city officials reviewed the approach taken by other cities and held a public consultation session, which attracted a handful of people. Meanwhile, Mayor Chris Friel outlined for council discussions that are taking place about the issue between representatives of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and the provincial government. He said that a number of issues need to be addressed, including licensing and zoning. The zoning amendments brought to councillors this week were in response to a request from Friel. Last May, he predicted that the opening of marijuana stores would become an issue for Brantford, just as it had become an issue for other Canadian cities. Friel also said the city needs to talk with Brant County and Six Nations about opportunities created by the legalization of marijuana. "I've talked to tobacco farmers and I've been told that this - marijuana - could be a cash crop that could keep a family farm going for two more generations," Friel said. Councillors also were told that city staff will be looking at regulations governing marijuana production facilities in the coming months. At present, there is one marijuana production facility operating in an industrial area of the city, which is allowed under existing municipal rules. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt