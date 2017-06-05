 
Pubdate: Mon, 05 Jun 2017
Source: Calgary Sun, The (CN AB)
Copyright: 2017 The Calgary Sun
Contact: http://www.calgarysun.com/letter-to-editor
Website: http://www.calgarysun.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/67
Author: Larry Comeau
Page: 14
Note: Parenthetical remark by the Sun editor.

MORE DRUGS? REALLY?

How is this not an emergency? I find it mind-boggling that the Trudeau
government has made legalizing marijuana its top priority rather than
developing a national strategy to cope with the opioid crisis that is
killing thousands of young people from coast to coast. Why on earth,
with this opioid crisis, would any sensible government want to add
another dangerous drug to the mix, with so many long-term effects of
pot unknown.

Larry Comeau

- ----------------------------------

(Apples and oranges but many people would agree with you. Others, not
so much.)
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt