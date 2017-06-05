Pubdate: Mon, 05 Jun 2017 Source: Calgary Sun, The (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 The Calgary Sun Contact: http://www.calgarysun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.calgarysun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/67 Author: Larry Comeau Page: 14 Note: Parenthetical remark by the Sun editor. MORE DRUGS? REALLY? How is this not an emergency? I find it mind-boggling that the Trudeau government has made legalizing marijuana its top priority rather than developing a national strategy to cope with the opioid crisis that is killing thousands of young people from coast to coast. Why on earth, with this opioid crisis, would any sensible government want to add another dangerous drug to the mix, with so many long-term effects of pot unknown. Larry Comeau - ---------------------------------- (Apples and oranges but many people would agree with you. Others, not so much.) - --- MAP posted-by: Matt