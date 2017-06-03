Pubdate: Sat, 03 Jun 2017 Source: Kingston Whig-Standard (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Sun Media Contact: http://www.thewhig.com/letters Website: http://www.thewhig.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/224 Author: Steph Crosier Page: A1 NALOXONE ON SCHOOLS' RADAR Local school boards may bring 'opioid antagonist' into schools to deal with possible overdoses Local school boards are considering following their neighbours and potentially bringing naloxone into local schools in the face of the opioid overdose crisis. On Tuesday, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario announced the overdose kits would be placed in all of its schools, located in the easternmost counties of Ontario and including the cities of Brockville and Cornwall. "We hope that these kits will never need to be used, but in the event that they are needed, the naloxone will help to buy time for someone experiencing an opioid overdose until first responders arrive," William Gartland, the board's director of education, said. Fentanyl is an opioid painkiller 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, says the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health website. It can be cut into (contaminate) any drug but is most commonly found in crystal methamphetamine, morphine, cocaine, crack and marijuana or pressed into speed or ecstasy tablets. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist, and its injections, or the five-times-stronger Narcan nasal spray, put an individual who has overdosed into almost instant withdrawal. It only lasts for a short period but usually enough time to get a person to the hospital. Dr. Ian Gemmill, current officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, said Friday there is definitely an opioid crisis, and students have become wrapped up in the calamity. In August, 16-year-old Gwyn Kenny-Staddon died in a Starbucks washroom in Port Moody, B.C., from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl. In February, 14-year-old Chloe Kotval of Ottawa died in hospital of a fentanyl overdose on Valentine's Day. On Easter Sunday, 17-year-old Heather McLean of Esquimalt, B.C., overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine. "I really do hope and believe that the risk in schools is low, but when you need naloxone, you need it," Gemmill said. "While first responders can provide it, it's always better to get it earlier. This is all about risk assessment. If [putting naloxone in schools] is a way to control overdoses that could lead to serious or in some cases fatal consequences, we're going to help the schools figure out the best way to implement it." Neither the Limestone District School Board or the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board have purchased naloxone kits for their schools, but it is on their radar. The boards have been working with incoming officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore at KFL&A Public Health and other community partners on public education around the dangers of opioids and whether to bring it to their schools. The school boards and public health have put on a public information session about opioids and have two more scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School and on Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at Napanee District Secondary School. "We continue to work with public health around education, awareness and training of school staff related to fentanyl overdose and the possibility of introducing naloxone kits to our schools," Scot Gillam, supervising principal of the safe and caring schools program at LDSB, said Thursday. "It is perhaps important to note that, at this time, public health indicates that most of the fentanyl overdoses occur in the community, not in schools." Gemmill said public health is simply advising the boards so they can make their own decisions. "Naloxone is the one tool we have for when people get to the point of an overdose where their breathing is compromised and therefore their life is threatened," Gemmill said. "Our stance is that where the risk of that is significant, or even because the consequence is so high the risk doesn't have to be that high, we would recommend that naloxone be available." Meredith Mackenzie, a physician at Kingston's Street Health Centre, is part of a team that is regularly speaking to students at schools about drug use. While there, she emphasizes fentanyl's ability to be cut into almost any drug, including marijuana. Gemmill agreed that experimentation and contamination are serious factors to be considered when deciding whether to put naloxone in schools. "When you're an adolescent, that's when drug experimentation is the most common because the frontal lobe is not matured to the point where you have the ability to make responsible decisions," Mackenzie said. "Unfortunately, things have changed for youth in the sense that no drug should be considered safe, including marijuana, which is quite a common drug of use in adolescents. That's the message we're really hammering home." Mackenzie is pleased the boards are considering having naloxone kits in schools. "It normalizes it. It normalizes the experience of what is actually happen," Mackenzie said. "Drug is a normal part of experimentation in young people. Having a naloxone kit, in the context of drug contamination, should be considered standard practice." So far in 2017, the Street Health Centre has distributed 162 naloxone kits to people who are at risk of overdose and 98 more to their family and friends. Jessica Salmon, communications for ALCDSB, said that in addition to the information sessions, information regarding opioids has been distributed on the board and schools' websites, social media and to school administrators and parents. At this time, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic board has not purchased any naloxone kits. "This will be investigated further as we continue to work alongside local public health agencies," Salmon said. "Our focus is prevention and awareness for students and parents, as it is our priority to maintain the safety of our students." Gillam said the Limestone board is waiting for public health to advise what form of naloxone, nasal spray or injections, are best for the schools. Once an appropriate method of delivery is determined and policy is drafted, the board will look to provide schools with the kits. Training for school administrators has already been scheduled for the fall. Signs of an overdose can include slow breathing, blue lips and nails, choking or gurgling noises, or cold and clammy skin. Mackenzie reported that the Street Health Centre knew of 53 fentanyl-related reversed overdoses in the area. She emphasized that number will never accurately represent how many overdoses there have been in total, because she expects the majority are not reported. A list of locations naloxone can be picked up is on the Ontario government's website: https://www.ontario.ca/page/get-naloxone-kits-free . Mackenzie recommends calling the pharmacy ahead of time as clients have reported arriving and the pharmacy has run out.