UNLUCKY OR STUPID?

Man tied to Creba killing busted - a day before parole

Jane Creba was 15 when she was shot dead on a busy downtown Toronto street while shopping with her sister on Boxing Day in 2005.

Creba wasn't a dope dealer, nor had she disrespected anyone. She was just an average teen whose promising young life was snuffed out by a stray bullet on Yonge St.

Now, Louis Raphael Woodcock, 30, convicted of manslaughter in connection with Creba's murder, has been charged by cops in Kingston for drug trafficking - with one day left on his parole.

Woodcock is either unlucky or stupid.

He was fingered by a member of the public and cops arrested him.

According to Postmedia Network, detectives contacted the National Parole Monitoring Centre and a parole revocation warrant was issued.

Officers busted him in his car, allegedly in possession of $3,000 in cash and multiple cellphones.

Cops say marijuana, a digital scale, cellophane baggies, more cellphones and various drug paraphernalia were found in Woodcock's motel room.

Woodcock was convicted in 2010 of manslaughter and four counts of aggravated assault following the death of Creba, who was caught in the crossfire between two rival groups of thugs.

He was one of four people found guilty in Creba's death.

Jorrell-Simpson Rowe and Jeremiah Valentine were convicted of second-degree murder. Tyshaun Barnett was found guilty of manslaughter.

Before sentencing Woodcock to the big house, Superior Court Justice Gladys Pardu said she was taking into account that he was only 18 years old.

"The possibility that they can turn around their lives and become productive law-abiding members of the community cannot be entirely discounted," an optimistic Pardu said at the time.

Detectives said at least seven bullets were fired from Woodcock's 9-mm semi-automatic Ruger - none of which hit Creba.

But Woodcock was no lost lamb, despite the judge's sunny optimism.

In wiretapped conversations before his arrest, Woodcock "brags with evident glee" about choking another man and jumping on his head until he was unconscious and in a coma.

The Toronto Sun reported that in a pre-sentencing report a psychiatrist found more than half of those with his score on the Violence Risk Appraisal Guide would go on to further violent criminal activity within 10 years of their release.

Woodcock is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Conditions of Woodcock's parole included he not consume, purchase or possess any non-prescribed medication or over-the-counter drugs.

His parole would have ended Thursday.