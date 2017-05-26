Pubdate: Fri, 26 May 2017 Source: Metro (Calgary, CN AB) Copyright: 2017 Metro Canada Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/Calgary Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4471 Author: Elizabeth Cameron Page: 18 OD CASUALTIES REMEMBERED Families in city honour the 559 who died from opioids in 2016 Calgarians left behind by fatal overdoses last year came together to remember their loved ones on Wednesday, just one week after the province released staggering new numbers on the crisis. It's the last thing we ever expected to happen to us Barbara Saunders, who lost her son Merlin to an accidental fentanyl overdose in late 2016 Last year, 559 people died in our province from drug overdoses, according to the latest report from Alberta Health, which said 363 of those Albertans died from a fentanyl-related overdose and 196 from other opioids, such as codeine. Fentanyl is a potent opioid that is often prescribed for pain and commonly replicated on the street with even more dangerous analogues. The group gathered at Hillhurst United Church and made a Tibetan-inspired prayer flag for each person who died. "The idea is, you hang them and the threads come off one-by-one in the wind, and those thoughts and hopes are taken to the person you've created the flag for," said Rosalind Davis, co-founder of Changing the Face of Addiction (CFA), which organized the event. Barbara Saunders drove from Vancouver to be at the event and visit her son's girlfriend, Alex, who moved to Calgary when he died from a fentanyl overdose in December 2016. "It wasn't his regular using that killed him, it was fentanyl - he didn't know," Saunders said as she painted a prayer flag for her son. "It's the last thing we ever expected to happen to us." She said Merlin had been clean for months, but unknowingly took fentanyl during a relapse. "He wanted nothing more than to be free of it and have a normal life," Saunders said. When she heard the event was on May 25, Saunders said she knew she had to come - it would have been Merlin's 27th birthday. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt