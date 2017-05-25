Pubdate: Thu, 25 May 2017 Source: Penticton Herald (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.pentictonherald.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/664 Author: Mark Billesberger Page: A7 HALF-TRUTHS ABOUT TIMES SQUARE Dear Editor: When guys like Paul Crossley write letters that are only half truths, it really makes my blood boil. Mr. Crossley claims that the Times Square killer was high on marijuana at the time he went on his rampage ("Driver was high on marijuana," Herald, May 23). This is a true statement. What Mr. Crossley fails to mention is that it was synthetic marijuana (made in a lab) that was laced with PCP (more commonly known as angel dust) which causes unbelievable strength and hallucinations. Please don't stand there, look me in the eyes, and tell me it was the pot. It was the PCP in the pot that caused him to do what he did. Stop telling half-truths to give your opinion about pot credibility, Mr. Crossley. It's the same as lying. Mark Billesberger Penticton - --- MAP posted-by: Matt