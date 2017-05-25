Pubdate: Thu, 25 May 2017 Source: Kingston Whig-Standard (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Sun Media Contact: http://www.thewhig.com/letters Website: http://www.thewhig.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/224 Author: Mike Norris Page: A1 Referenced: Cannabis Act: http://mapinc.org/url/Kd46SXou HEALTH UNIT URGES NON-PROFIT MODEL FOR WEED SALES If the sale of marijuana becomes legal in Canada next year, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health wants it to be strictly a not-for-profit venture. At its monthly board of governors meeting Wednesday, the health unit passed a motion urging the federal and Ontario governments to support and implement a not-for-profit production/distribution system with a mandate that focuses on protecting the public's health, if the distribution and sale of cannabis is allowed. Legislation is expected to take effect by July 1, 2018. "If you legalize it, take it slow to decide what to do next," Dr. Ian Gemmill, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, said. "There's a tidal wave on the bandwagon to make money. There should be thoughtful deliberation about what to do next. We don't want to see profiting from this, like with tobacco." Ideally, KFL&A Public Health would like the federal government to delay legalization and commercialization of cannabis until more information is known about the effects of its commercialization on health. "Our concerns with the health effects are the same as the health effects of smoking and drinking and driving," Gemmill said. "Let [the government] take a long, deep breath. Let's not go down the commercial route. Make it a nonprofit public health model. Avoiding the bandwagon approach makes a lot of sense." Board member E. Helen Yanch expressed concern about how the drug might be distributed. "We can't bury our head in the sand," she said. "It will be for profit, but I don't want corner stores to sell cannabis." Board member and Kingston councillor Jim Neill agreed with Yanch. "From a public health lens, many are already invested in the commercial end, including big donors to political parties," he said. "I'd hate to see it [sold] in grocery stores or corner stores. For health and safety issues, they shouldn't allow cannabis distribution centres near schools." In April, the federal government introduced Bill C-45, legislating the legalization of marijuana. The legislation would allow the Cannabis Act to provide legal access to cannabis and to control and regulate its production, distribution and sale. The proposed Cannabis Act would: * restrict access by prohibiting the sale or provision of cannabis to persons under the age of 18. * protect youths by limiting how cannabis is promoted, displayed, packaged and labelled. * control access to cannabis by establishing restrictions for adults regarding possession, sharing, purchasing, growing and making cannabis products. * establish criminal penalties, in proportion to the seriousness of the offence, for illegal sale or distribution, possession over the limit, production beyond personal cultivation, importing or exporting of cannabis, and through amendments to the Criminal Code establish penalties related to cannabis-impaired driving. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt