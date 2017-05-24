Pubdate: Wed, 24 May 2017 Source: Calgary Sun, The (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 The Calgary Sun Contact: http://www.calgarysun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.calgarysun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/67 Author: Meghan Potkins Page: 7 'WE NEED TO DO MORE': BLOOD TRIBE RECORDS MORE FATAL ODS STAND OFF - In the wake of four more fentanyl overdose deaths last month, Blood Tribe leaders gathered Tuesday to update band members and government officials on the opioid crisis. The cluster of overdoses comes after more than 12 months where the number of deaths from fentanyl had stabilized on the southern Alberta reserve that first declared a state of emergency in March 2015 after 30 band members died from overdoses. "We were expecting that something would happen," said Esther Tailfeathers, a doctor on the Blood reserve. "We were actually pretty surprised that we were able to keep it down for a while. So, we're doing something right, but we need to do more right things." While the number of deaths mounted across the province in 2015, the community was the first in Alberta to dispense the opioid antidote naloxone widely to its members. "We have been a strong people," said Chief Roy Fox to the nearly 150 band members and guests gathered Tuesday. "We will continue to be strong. We will overcome this tragedy that is happening to all of us." Representatives from Alberta Health Services and the provincial and federal governments were on hand to hear the presentations. New data showed surging numbers of band members are accessing opioid replacement therapies like suboxone or methadone from 62 in 2014-2015 to 387 in the most recent count. Band members also heard about a 300 per cent increase in the number of drug trafficking charges laid on the reserve between 2014 and 2016, according to data presented by Blood Tribe police. Just 17 drug trafficking charges were laid in 2014. In 2016, that number climbed to 68. There have been 50 drug trafficking charges laid so far this year, said acting police chief Kyle Melting Tallow. "If that trend continues - and we're not even halfway through the year yet - we're going to be in excess of 100 charges. That's quite an alarming figure." Tailfeathers said she would like to see a managed alcohol program established on the reserve, dedicated detox spaces - so that band members don't have to travel to places like Fort Macleod, Calgary and Medicine Hat -and relapse prevention programming and aftercare. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt