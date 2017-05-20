Pubdate: Sat, 20 May 2017 Source: London Free Press (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 The London Free Press Contact: http://www.lfpress.com/letters Website: http://www.lfpress.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/243 Author: Barbara Simpson Page: A8 LEGAL POT POSES PROBLEMS FOR MUNICIPALITIES Lambton County trains managers as local governments brace for expected challenges SARNIA - With Canada ready to legalize marijuana by next July, Ontario municipalities are ablaze with activity prepping for the impacts of that move - including in the workplace. Lambton County recently held a training session for its 75 managers about marijuana and workplace safety. Among the chief municipal concerns are the potential for workers to believe it's legal for them to smoke marijuana on municipal property, as well as the potential for impaired driving if a high worker operates a municipal vehicle. "All municipalities will have to deal with (marijuana) use at work like we deal with alcohol and tobacco use," said Lambton's chief administrator, Ron Van Horne, whose municipality employs as many as 1,300 workers. But the use of marijuana has more complexity to it than alcohol use, human resource experts suggest, because medical marijuana - already legal in Canada - is an increasingly popular treatment for those suffering chronic pain and other ailments. In 2015, a City of Calgary heavy equipment operator, removed from his post after management became aware of his medical marijuana use, successfully won his case before an arbitration board. It found the worker had properly informed his supervisors of his medical marijuana use and there was no evidence he demonstrated signs of addiction or had used marijuana while at work. Van Horne said the county will develop workplace policies on use of marijuana, but he admitted it's a "very difficult issue" - something being echoed right across the province. While federal legislation will allow Canadians to sell, buy, possess and grow marijuana - subject to parameters - each province is expected to determine its own age of majority, as well as distribution and retailing laws. "I think most of (the municipalities) are trying to figure out where things might land and anticipate," said Pat Vanini, executive director of the Association of Municipalities Ontario (AMO). Human resources officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent have been busy educating themselves through webinars and meetings about the impact of the proposed legislation. "We've identified that we'll need to do some updates to our policies," said Marianne Fenton, Chatham-Kent's acting chief human resources officer. The municipality has 2,200 employees, including seasonal workers, volunteer firefighters, students and contract workers. "I can assure you municipal governments are going to need some financial help if they're going to be involved in the policing of (marijuana), if they're going to be involved in the licensing of it, if they're going to be involved from a public health perspective," Vanini said. "These cannot become downloaded costs." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt