Pubdate: Wed, 17 May 2017 Source: North Shore News (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 North Shore News Contact: http://www.nsnews.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/311 Author: Jeremy Shepherd Page: 31 CNV SLAMS LID ON POT SHOPS Weeds Glass gets business licence plucked Marijuana shops in the City of North Vancouver are in a green and grey legal area. Council revealed a closed-session decision to deny business licences to Weeds Glass and Gifts on Marine Drive as well as LotusLand Cannabis Club on East Second Street at a May 8 council meeting. Both of the rejected licenses included requests for medical and recreational marijuana. "These companies could have waited until the federal government and the provincial government decided what they're going to do and how they're going to do it," explained Coun. Don Bell. "What bothers me is that these companies came in, got a business licence to do one thing and then started doing another." Some councillors suggested they may not bogart business licenses once new federal laws around legalization come into effect on July 1, 2018. However, they're maintaining a smoke-free stance until then. The only note of opposition was voiced by Coun. Rod Clark, who was concerned pot shop proprietors might take legal action against the city. "If we start going to court and running up a legal bill, I'll be voting very much against doing that kind of a thing," he said. There's no sense using taxpayer money to fight something that's coming: "no matter what," Clark said. Coun. Holly Back offered a simple prescription for the shops: "Once it's legalized, then they can get a business licence." Coun. Linda Buchanan agreed. "In the meantime, they are selling a product that's illegal," she said. "No other business in our city is allowed to do that." Coun. Craig Keating did not attend the meeting. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt