 
Pubdate: Wed, 17 May 2017
Source: North Shore News (CN BC)
Author: Jeremy Shepherd
Page: 31

CNV SLAMS LID ON POT SHOPS

Weeds Glass gets business licence plucked

Marijuana shops in the City of North Vancouver are in a green and grey
legal area.

Council revealed a closed-session decision to deny business licences
to Weeds Glass and Gifts on Marine Drive as well as LotusLand Cannabis
Club on East Second Street at a May 8 council meeting.

Both of the rejected licenses included requests for medical and
recreational marijuana.

"These companies could have waited until the federal government and
the provincial government decided what they're going to do and how
they're going to do it," explained

Coun. Don Bell. "What bothers me is that these companies came in, got
a business licence to do one thing and then started doing another."

Some councillors suggested they may not bogart business licenses once
new federal laws around legalization come into effect on July 1, 2018.

However, they're maintaining a smoke-free stance until
then.

The only note of opposition was voiced by Coun. Rod Clark, who was
concerned pot shop proprietors might take legal action against the
city.

"If we start going to court and running up a legal bill, I'll be
voting very much against doing that kind of a thing," he said. There's
no sense using taxpayer money to fight something that's coming: "no
matter what," Clark said.

Coun. Holly Back offered a simple prescription for the shops: "Once
it's legalized, then they can get a business licence."

Coun. Linda Buchanan agreed.

"In the meantime, they are selling a product that's illegal," she
said. "No other business in our city is allowed to do that."

Coun. Craig Keating did not attend the meeting.
