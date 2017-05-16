Pubdate: Tue, 16 May 2017 Source: Telegram, The (CN NF) Copyright: 2017 The Telegram Contact: http://www.thetelegram.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/303 Author: Glen Whiffen Page: A1 MAN IN THE MIDDLE Worker anxiously awaits arbitration case Part 4 in a four-part series Scott Tizzard remains mired in a career no-man's land. At one point he stopped taking his medical marijuana for a month so he could pass the pre-employment urine test for one company - with the employer fully aware - but was still denied work. He's worked for companies that hold contracts with Nalcor Energy, the Crown corporation leading the Lower Churchill development. "I was told (by one employer) I was red-flagged because I had a medical marijuana prescription and had filed a grievance," he said. "I'm being discriminated against because I have a medical marijuana prescription." Tizzard has been prescribed countless medications by his family doctor over the years to try to find a balance that would counter the pain of osteoarthritis and not aggravate his Crohn's disease. The list of medications was provided to potential employers by his doctor. When those medications didn't give Tizzard any relief, his doctor recommended medical marijuana. Tizzard was working on a major contract related to the Lower Churchill project in April 2016 when he started the process of getting medical marijuana, and filled his first prescription in early May last year. He immediately informed his supervisor of the prescription, and nothing changed at work. He worked every day and used medical marijuana at night, without any problems. Tizzard was laid off from that job last October when the work ended and, in November, he was dispatched by the union to another job with a different company. It was then, after he took the required pre-employment alcohol and drug test, that his problems arose - despite the fact he had a doctor-prescribed medical marijuana card. His union filed a grievance. Don Murphy, business manager with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1620, cannot comment on a specific member's case, but said the issue of medicinal marijuana is new ground for unions to be dealing with, as well. Medical marijuana has been available in Canada since 2001, and there's been continued debate about its effectiveness for dealing with pain and other health conditions. On April 7, Canabo Medical Inc. released the results of what it called "a new, landmark observational study" that connects doctor-supervised medical cannabis treatments to a sharp drop in reliance on benzodiazepines (drugs primarily used for treating anxiety, insomnia and other conditions) among Canadian patients. According to a news release, research conducted over the past year revealed that 40 per cent of patients who were prescribed medical cannabis to treat pain and anxiety stopped using benzodiazepines within 90 days. That percentage increased to 45 per cent within a year of cannabis treatment. The findings were announced by Dr. Neil Smith, executive chairman of Canabo, during a presentation at a Canadian Consortium for the Investigation of Cannabinoids event in Toronto. In Canada, 10 per cent of the population uses benzodiazepines daily, with common side-effects such as sedation, dizziness, drowsiness, unsteadiness, headache and memory impairment. Long-term benzodiazepine use is also associated with complications, including problems with concentration, tolerance, addiction and overdose. "We wanted to take a close look at the likelihood of continued benzodiazepine usage after commencing medical cannabis treatments, and to be perfectly honest, the results are extremely promising," said Smith. "When conducting this type of research, experts are typically encouraged by an efficacy rate in the neighbourhood of 10 per cent. To see 45 per cent effectiveness demonstrates that the medical cannabis industry is at a real watershed moment." Tizzard, meanwhile, says he doesn't want to be a guinea pig for companies, unions, and the provincial and federal governments trying to navigate their way through the marijuana - both medical and recreational - snafu. He says he did everything he was asked to do. "When I first went to Fit for Work (to get a drug and alcohol test done) the union told me to present my medical marijuana card and I should be good to go," Tizzard said. "(Fit for Work) said, no, they don't take those. The lab will call you and inform you that you failed, and you disclose that to the company." Tizzard said after the company was informed of his medical marijuana status and he sent his detailed doctor's note, the company wanted more information, and eventually wanted consent to access his health records. He said that was too invasive, given his doctor had provided all the necessary information in a letter. Tizzard said his union agreed, and that is all part of his arbitration case scheduled for later this month. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt