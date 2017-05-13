Pubdate: Sat, 13 May 2017 Source: Expositor, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Brantford Expositor Contact: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/letters Website: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1130 Page: A4 WAR ON DRUGS HAS BEEN COLOSSAL FAILURE Be careful! This is the message to users of illegal drugs from a community-wide education and awareness campaign that includes a website, www.FentanylCAnKill.ca . Drug overdoses have killed hundreds of people in British Columbia. The most recent report shows that 120 died in March of this year. The local campaign is in response to a spate of opioid overdoses. One day last October, Brantford police and paramedics were called to three separate incidents, involving four people who overdosed on fentanyl. That day was similar to an overnight incident in June when there were four fentanyl overdoses and one death in the city. As part of an immediate response, front-line police sergeants were equipped with naloxone, an emergency medication that reverses the effects of an overdose of opioids, such as fentanyl. More than a month ago, Brantford's firefighers became able to administer naloxone. Firefighters, like Brant County ambulance paramedics, Brantford police and Brant County OPP officers have all seen an increase in overdoses in recent months. At one time, firefighters would see maybe one overdose a month. That has now changed to one or two a shift. Drug dealers are not nice people. They are lacing their products with all types of strange substances. The most deadly is carfentanil, which was designed to knock out elephants. First responders must be careful as just touching carfentanil can cause a serious reaction. The slaughter of the more or less innocent in British Columbia is spreading across Canada. Ontario can expect it to plague their communities. Questions must be asked how Canada has handled illegal drugs. Marijuana surfaced about 60 years ago. I wrote hundreds or thousands of words about its evils. Now I do not believe hardly anything of what was supposed to be true. As an example of mass hypocrisy, young people are getting criminal records for handling what the government will soon declare legal. Drugs should be viewed as a public health problem. Instead Canada and the U.S. have both tried to use laws and the police to fight the drug trade. The jails are full and the drug trade is flourishing. Illegal drugs are killing more people than in most terrorists attacks. There is something to be said for legalizing all drugs. If someone wants a shot of cocaine or heroin, let them go to a drug store and buy it. At least the drug would be pure and organized crime would not be involved. Conventional thinking and the war on drugs have been colossal failures. Now even a peaceful city like North Bay must be afraid of drug dealers and their products. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt