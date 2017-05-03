Pubdate: Wed, 03 May 2017 Source: Metro (Edmonton, CN AB) Copyright: 2017 Metro Canada Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/Edmonton Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4475 Author: Jeremy Simes Page: 1 CITY CLOSER TO SUPERVISED CONSUMPTION SITES Council votes to approach feds; decision to be made in Ottawa Edmonton got a step closer to seeing supervised consumption sites in the city, after city council voted Tuesday to ask the federal government to allow the proposed sites to open as soon as possible. Councillors voted 10-1 to send the letter of opinion to Ottawa, and although the decision is ultimately up to the federal government, the ruling Liberals have previously indicated they support the services. Couns. Bev Esslinger and Mike Nickel were absent for the vote. "To me this is finally recognizing they (Edmonton's vulnerable) need a health service, and this is an inroad to those health services," said Coun. Scott McKeen. A group of medical and community representatives known as the Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services, or AMSIS, had previously proposed four sites for the city. If approved, the facilities would be located in the Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services, the George Spady Centre, and the Royal Alex for inpatients. The services aim to reduce overdose deaths and HIV infections by allowing people to consume deadly street drugs in medically-supervised facilities. Members of AMSIS have also argued that sites would also reduce the number of used needles on streets. But some residents have previously expressed concerns over the services, saying they weren't adequately consulted over the proposed plans. Coun. Tony Caterina was the lone holdout on council, and said he wouldn't support the letter to the federal government. "My concern is the concentration of this and the timing of how to recommend this without fully understanding the recommendations," Caterina said. "I might change my mind, but there isn't enough evidence for me." However, city council was ultimately convinced the services are needed for Edmonton. Mayor Don Iveson will submit the letter on behalf of council, and AMSIS will now submit their proposed plans to the federal government for approval. If approved, the sites would be monitored for two years. Afterward, AMSIS would have to ask for an extension. "There is evidence around overall benefit to the community," said Shelley Williams, head of AMSIS. "This is addressing the need for a service that should have been in the city five years ago." City staff will also return to council on June 8 to discuss what Edmonton is doing to tackle the provincial opioid crisis. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt