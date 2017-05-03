Pubdate: Wed, 03 May 2017 Source: Penticton Western (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 Penticton Western Contact: http://www.pentictonwesternnews.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1310 Author: Vonnie Lavers BOUNDARY-SIMILKAMEEN CANDIDATES ON: THE DRUG CRISIS Vonnie Lavers is the B.C. Green Party candidate for the Boundary Similkameen riding. We have begun to figure out that addicts have illness. Their illness is exploited by criminals. We know that where there is addiction there is desperation. Impoverished addicts may commit crime to obtain money to buy their drug. What addicts obtain on the street is unregulated and too frequently deadly. The toll of misery extends from the individual and the family through the medical system and the criminal justice system. The danger to addicts from infection and overdose is relieved with safe injection sites. When the addictive substance is provided or tested at public outlets in concert with a care regime the criminal element is brought down and costs in emergency care and criminal justice processes are lowered. Drug control is about vigilance by authorities and steps that take the profit out of the illicit drug trade. The vigilance applied to street drugs should apply to legally dispensed pharmaceuticals, sometimes a combined hazard in the patients' home from misuse and even theft. Public education, a tightening of pharmaceutical distribution and clouts at the profits in street drugs will happen with more free safe injection sites which are cheaper and far more helpful than hospitals, courts and mortuaries. - ---------------------------------------------------------------- Vonnie Lavers is the B.C. Green Party candidate for the Boundary Similkameen riding. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt